Jorginho penalty sinks stubborn Everton to settle Chelsea chaos 

Premier League:

Everton 0

Chelsea 1 (Jorginho 45+9 pen)

Jorginho's penalty was enough to give Chelsea a winning start to the season at Goodison Park after their turbulent summer.

The experienced midfielder has missed a few spot kicks in his career but kept his cool this time to send Jordan Pickford the wrong way after Abdoulaye Doucoure had pushed over Ben Chilwell in the last of nine first half added minutes.

It was enough to give Chelsea all three points which will be a relief for boss Thomas Tuchel after a summer when the club was taken over by American Todd Boehly, saw record signing Romalu Lukaku return on loan to Inter Mlan, Anthony Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers, while bringing in Raheem Sterling among a bunch of new signings.

Sterling had a debut goal disallowed for offside but was kept quiet by a resolute Everton defence in which James Tarkowski was outstanding on his debut following his move from Burnley.

The nine minutes of added time in the first period followed a serious-looking injury to Ben Godfrey after only 10 minutes. the Everton defender was stretchered off after a desperate last-ditch tackle on Kai Havertz as he tried to make amends for a poor back pass.

Mason Holgate came on after a long delay and played his part in the rearguard action by Everton who went into the game without a recognised striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Salomon Rondon suspended and Richarlison sold.

Despite spending most of the first half on the back foot, Everton squandered a good chance when Anthony Gordon headed wide form Demarai Gray's superb cross - how they wished Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been on the end of it.

One of the biggest cheers of a fiercely-competitive game came when midfielder Amandou Onana arrive din the directors' box with Everton close to completing a £33m deal for the highly-rated 20-year-old Lille midfielder.

For all their pressure and corners - they won 13 in the first half alone - Chelsea were kept at bay until Jorginho's penalty.

The home side however had a let off after 42 minutes when Sterling had what he thought was a debut goal chalked off for offside after Pickford had spilled a shot from N'golo Kante.

All their good first half work was ruined when the otherwise excellent Doucoure sent Chilwell tumbling to the ground as he burst into the box. Referee Craig Pawson pointed straight to the spot with Jorginho did the rest..

There were few chances in a scrappy second half but Chelsea showed all their experience to take all three points and end a four of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard will be encouraged by his team's fight and determination although the game underlined they badly need extra firepower.

EVERTON (3-4-3): Pickford 6; Godfrey 5 (Holgate 18, 6). Mina 7 (Vinagre 70, 5), Tarkowski 8; Patterson 6, Iwobi 7, Doucoure 7, Mykolenko 5; Gordon 5, Gray 7, McNeil 5 (Alli 60, 5).

Subs not used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gbamin, Warrington, Mills.

Booked: Mina.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 7, Silva 6, Koulibably 7 (Cucarella 74, 5); James 7, Jorginho 6 (Gallagher 90), Kante 7, Chilwell 6 (Loftus-Cheek 64, 5); Mount 5 (Pulisic 64, 5), Sterling 6, Havertz 6 (Broja 75, 5).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Kovacic, Chalobah, Ziyech.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7.