Busy debut for Bazunu as Spurs hit four 

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 4 (Sessegnon 21, Dier 32, Salisu OG 61, Kulusevski 63) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 12)

TOTTENHAM got their season up and running by thumping four goals past Southampton, and did not even need Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son to get on the scoresheet.

Despite making six signings this summer, Antonio Conte started with the same side that finished in fourth last season, although new boys Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet all made late appearances as substitutes.

By then the game was wrapped up after two goals in as many minutes just after the hour mark gave Spurs a three-goal cushion against Southampton, who had taken a surprise lead when James Ward- Prowse shot them ahead in the 12th minute. The England midfielder hit a volley into the ground and past Hugo Lloris, but the French keeper was not called into action again until the closing stages.

At the opposite end Gavin Bazunu, the Ireland keeper, was kept busy throughout, making some fine saves on his debut for Southampton to keep the scoreline down. But for the former Manchester City keeper, Spurs would have won by six or seven, such was their dominance.

Ryan Sessegnon scored the equaliser in the 21st minute by thumping a header in at Bazunu's near post, and Eric Dier made it 2-1 with a subtle glancing header 11 minutes later.

Ralph HasenHuttl made changes at half-time, but Spurs exptended their lead when Mohammed Salisu put Emerson Royal's cross into his own goal, and two minutes later Dejan Kulsevski curled home the fourth to complete the scoring.

Spurs had plenty of other chances, but last season's Golden Boot winner Son was uncharacteristically wayward in front of goal, and Bazunu saved well from Kane, Ben Davies and Sessegnon again.

It mattered little to Tottenham, who were comfortable winners.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies (Lenglet 86); Emerson Royal (Doherty 86), Hjojberg, Bentancur (Bissouma 86), Sessegnon (Perisic 66); Kulusevski (Lucas Moura 86), Kane, Son

SOUTHAMPTON 3-5-2 Bazunu; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters (Redmond 90), Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (Diallo 75), Djenepo (Perraud 71); A Armstrong (S Armstrong 46), Aribo

Ref: Andre Marriner