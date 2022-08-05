Walsh rescues Galway but it's another two points dropped

Lively affair at Eamonn Deacy Park leaves John Caulfield's side further behind leaders Cork City
First-half double: Conor Barry of Wexford scored twice in the space of four minutes to pull Wexford right back into the game in Galway. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 22:29
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Wexford FC 2

The SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils were eventually shared following an entertaining encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ultimately it was a disappointing outcome for title chasing Galway United, but Wexford FC contributed handsomely throughout a lively match.

There was no shortage of action during an eventful opening period as John Caulfield's team hit the front in the 14th minute. Stephen Walsh's delivery caused panic, with Rob Manley steering United ahead.

Wexford, though, were admirably industrious and defiant clipping a sweet equaliser in the 19 minute.

The effective Luka Lovic and Conor Crowley were involved in the build up as former United player Conor Barry provided the finish to level.

Then Wexford edged ahead in the 23rd minute as Crowley's corner took a wicked deflection in a packed United area.

Before the interval Bastien Hery and Walsh were both thwarted by Wexford custodian Alex Moody with the visitors' departing armed with a 1-2 interval lead.

Walsh's perseverance was rewarded in the 62nd minute when scoring for the Tribesmen as a dramatic game continued.

Walsh, Manley, and substitute Mikie Rowe went close for United, while Wexford replacement Harry Groome fizzed an effort narrowly wide during the second half.

Galway United: Kearns; Finnerty, Portilla, Lyons; Hemmings, McCormack (Thomas, 36, Lomboto, 88), Hurley, McCarthy (O'Reilly, 88); Hery (Rowe, 79); Manley (Tarmey, 88), Walsh.

Wexford FC: Moody; Friel (Groome, HT), Manley, Cleary, Wells (O'Sullivan, 72); Lovic, Crowley, Eoin Farrell; Shortt (Tallon, 78), Corcoran, Barry (Dobbs, 78).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

