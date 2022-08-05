Heroic Hoban rises highest to rescue Dundalk at the death

Dundalk 1 Derry City 1

A stunning 93rd minute header from Patrick Hoban preserved Dundalk’s unbeaten home record as they denied Derry City the chance to leapfrog them into second place in the SSE Airtricity League table at Oriel Park.

It looked as though James Akintunde’s 12th minute strike would be enough for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side until Hoban popped up with his 135th goal for the club deep in stoppage time.

As it stands it is Stephen O’Donnell’s side who are six points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers, albeit with a game more played.

The home side had started on top when Derry took the lead on 12 minutes. Greg Sloggett was caught in possession by Joe Thomson with James Akintunde bursting into the box before firing past Nathan Shepperd.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Louth men when they lost Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly to injury within the space of five minutes but they were unlucky not to level in first half stoppage time when Brian Maher denied Ryan O’Kane with a super save.

The hosts dominated the second half with O’Kane going closest to an equaliser as they bombarded the visitors defence but it finally arrived in stoppage time when Hoban sent a stunning header to the top right hand corner from Steven Bradley’s cross.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari (Benson 74), Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Doyle (Lewis 23); Bradley, Adams (Ward 74), Kelly (O’Kane 28); Hoban.

Derry City: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, S McEleney, McJannett; Diallo, P McEleney; Graydon (B Kavanagh 77), Thomson (Lafferty 87), Glass (Duffy 77); Akintunde (McGonigle 68).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).