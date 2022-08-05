Six of the best for City as Coffey bags a hat-trick against Athlone

Cork City 6 Athlone Town 1

The Cork City goal train was back in full flight as Colin Healy’s side put basement-dwellers Athlone Town to the sword at Turner’s Cross. The win, coupled with Galway's draw with Wexford, moves City three points clear at the top with a game in hand.

A Barry Coffey hat-trick and one each from Josh Honohan, Cian Coleman and Ruairi Keating secured the points for the home side.

City came into the fixture having ground out away wins against Wexford and Cobh Ramblers in the league and cup respectively, while Athlone landed on Leeside rooted to the bottom of the table on eight points.

City - who lined up in a 4-4-3 formation from the off at Turner’s Cross - dominated the early exchanges.

It wasn’t long until they profited from that early pressure. On the 14 minute-mark, Dylan McGlade drifted in off his left-wing berth and reversed the ball into the path of an advancing Coffey who dispatched low into the corner of Vladislav Velikin’s goal.

The same pair were at it again two minutes later, but this time it was all about City’s number seven. McGlade jinked one way then the other in typical fashion, drove into the box and found a waiting Coffey who fired home. An eighth league goal of the season for the Tipperary native.

City kept pushing as Athlone sat back inviting pressure onto their back four. The half-hour mark saw City midfielder Aaron Bolger fire over from distance as the Midlander’s centre-halves failed to push out.

As the opening 45 drew to a close, Town captain Shane Barnes showed glimpses of good hold-up play and on 39 minutes he was rewarded for his efforts with a chance. Breaking away from the City defence, he was only able to fire wide of Harrington’s goal.

There was to be time for one more City goal before the half-time whistle. Matt Healy’s in-swinging corner was met by a towering Coleman. Three-nil City.

The one-way traffic resumed after the interval as City immediately forced a corner in front of the home support. Healy, once again the provider, found an unmarked Josh Honohan to nod home at the back post.

City’s fourth was shortly followed by their fifth. A clash between Keating and ‘keeper Velikin led to the awarding of a City penalty, which Keating duly dispatched to the bottom corner. His ninth of the campaign.

There was a moment of note in the 55th minute when long-term injury absentee Gordon Walker returned for City after breaking his leg in pre-season.

Coffey completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark, latching on the ball on the edge of the area, the midfielder let fly and the power was too much for Velikin to handle.

A flurry of substitutes entered the fray for both sides as the game fizzled out. City still looked the most likely to add to their lead, but it was Athlone who struck late on. Substitute Valeri Folia finished past Harrington to save the visitors from a whitewash.

Next up for the Rebel Army are three consecutive Munster derbies, starting with Treaty United next Friday, while Athlone have a week off before they host the same opposition.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; D Crowley (G Walker, 55), C Coleman, J Honohan, K O’Connor (U Kargbo, 66); M Healy, A Bolger (M Srbely, 55), B Coffey; R Keating (L Britton, 62), C Murphy (J Doona, 62), D McGlade.

ATHLONE TOWN: V Velikin; C Kelly, N van Geenan (V Dolia, HT), A McBride (A Spain, 66), J Jones; A Lennon, P Hickey, G Armstrong (D Dobbin, 66), O Duffy (M Leal, 81), T Oluwa (J Kavanagh, 81); S Byrnes.

REFEREE: Declan Toland.