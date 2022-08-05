Bohemians sign Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic

Bohemians have signed former Ireland underage striker Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic.

The 22-year-old had loan spells in Scotland in recent seasons with Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

Bohs manager Keith Long said: “I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club. We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

“At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level.

“At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.”

Afolabi is the ninth summer arrival to Dalymount Park following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), James Clarke (Drogheda United), Laurenz Dehl (Union Berlin, loan), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).