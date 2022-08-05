Bohemians sign Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic

Bohemians have signed former Ireland underage striker Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic. The 22-year-old had a number of loan spells in Scotland in recent seasons
Bohemians sign Jonathan Afolabi signs from Celtic

BOHS BOUND: Jonathan Afolabi is joining Bohs from Celtic. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 18:52
TJ Galvin

Bohemians have signed former Ireland underage striker Jonathan Afolabi from Celtic.

The 22-year-old had loan spells in Scotland in recent seasons with Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

Bohs manager Keith Long said: “I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club. We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

“At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level.

“At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.” 

Afolabi is the ninth summer arrival to Dalymount Park following the additions of Ryan Burke (Mansfield Town), James Clarke (Drogheda United), Laurenz Dehl (Union Berlin, loan), Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians), Declan McDaid (Dundee), Jon McCracken (Norwich City, loan) John O’Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) and Ethon Varian (Stoke City).

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira out for six months after Achilles surgery
Ralph Hasenhuttl File Photo Ralph Hasenhuttl not interested in making big-money signings for Southampton
Wales v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Cardiff City Stadium Marco Silva thinks injured Harry Wilson will be fit for World Cup
Premier League Fixtures Announced

Eddie Howe signs new deal with Newcastle United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up