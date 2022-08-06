Are you Team Erling or Team Darwin? Let us help you make your mind up

From the moment it became obvious that Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez would be going head-to-head in the Premier League, the debate over which of them would win the Golden Boot in 2023, and which would have the bigger impact on their club’s fortunes, began in earnest.

It’s a narrative which won’t go away and one which will be repeated, week-in, week-out until the major trophies are lifted next year. It didn’t take long for the headlines to begin rolling, because the two strikers opened the season at last weekend’s Community Shield fixture at Leicester with mixed fortunes.

Nunez came off the bench to score and help Liverpool to victory, whilst a slightly sluggish Haaland missed a golden chance and ended up on the losing side having touched the ball just 16 times in 97 minutes, completing only seven of nine passes attempted.

Both managers, in post-match press conferences which are likely to become painfully repetitive in future, were asked to join the debate.

Pep Guardiola was first to defend his man.

“He has incredible quality and he will do it. He has an incredible sense. He is strong and the other times he will put it in the net, that is football. I am absolutely not concerned or worried about that miss. He is going to help us."

Jurgen Klopp’s job was a little easier after an encouraging display from his centre-forward.

“He’s good, very good and he will get better with time,” he said. “We all know strikers are a special species. Everyone needs positives and for a striker that is goals and goal involvement.”

Here’s our guide to help you decide whether to bet red or sky blue:

Reasons to be in Team Erling

The case for Haaland, who cost City €60.5m from Dortmund, is built primarily on stats; but they are hugely impressive ones.

The striker has scored goals at every club he has played for in his career and City, rightly so, are confident that will continue in the Premier League.

• He scored 20 times in 50 appearances for his first club Mole

• It was 29 goals in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg

• At Borussia Dortmund there were 86 goals in 89 appearances, including 41 in 41 games in season 2020-21. Crazy figures.

• At international level he has 20 goals in 21 caps for Norway – and only needs 14 more to become their all-time top goalscorer.

• Haaland has the most goals in Champions League history (23) before turning 22 years of age. That’s better even than Kylian Mbappe who scored 21. Since his Champions League debut, only veterans Robert Lewandowski (33) and Karim Benzema (26) have scored more goals in the competition.

• He became the fastest (and youngest) player to reach 50 goals in the Bundesliga.

Not all the evidence is statistical, either. There’s a feeling that Haaland will settle into English football more quickly because already understands it.

He was born in England, in Leeds, and has posted pictures of himself wearing a Manchester City shirt as a boy – because his father Alf-Inge Haaland played for the club between 2000 and 2003.

Ever since then, Haaland Junior has maintained an affection for City, which was an important part of his decision in choosing a move to the Etihad.

Already, teammates have said the likeable giant has fitted into the squad seamlessly on a pre-season tour – and there’s even an ongoing joke about a budding ‘bromance’ with Jack Grealish.

Over at Liverpool, Uruguayan Nunez, with less affiliation and understanding of the English game, may find it takes longer to integrate.

There’s also a feeling that Haaland is likely to start more games for City than his rival does for Liverpool.

Reasons to be in Team Darwin

Liverpool have invested an incredible €101m in Nunez, and allowed Sadio Mane to leave the club, so they must be certain he will succeed.

He comes into an attacking side which is set up to score goals and ready to join their famous front three.

There’s a big difference to Haaland here, because Liverpool won’t be changing their system to suit the new arrival; he has been brought because he’ll fit straight into it.

Over at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola has a bigger job to do, having spent most of the last two years without a number nine in his line-up. That hasn’t stopped City scoring goals but how quickly can they switch the way they play to suit a number nine who wants very different service to the men who have played in the past? Some of the passes and movements which have been instinctive to City midfielders with a false nine in front of them will need to be tweaked, and that’s not as easy as it sounds.

The Community Shield, in which Liverpool were clearly the better side, showed there is still work to do.

Nunez’s performance in that match was encouraging, as was a four-goal showing against RB Leipzig in pre-season. All the signs are that he will hit the ground running in the Premier League. Can Haaland say the same?

At 23, Darwin, who began his career at Penarol in Uruguay before moving to Almeria in Spain and then Benfica, is one year older than his rival but also offers up some impressive statistics:

• He scored a goal every 76 minutes in the Primeira Liga for Benfica last season. That’s better even than Haaland.

• He also has a better conversion rate than his rival and creates more chances for his teammates per game

• Darwin has the most scored goals by Under 23 players in top-flight European football in 2021-22

• He has already won two league titles in his career

• He is a Uruguay international with 11 caps and two goals, including one on his debut

• He scored 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season including six in his first ever Champions League campaign.

Choosing between the two isn't easy, but there won't be many people in world football who don't have an opinion. The evidence leans in Haaland's favour, but gut feeling says Nunez could have the edge - at least in this first season. So, pick a side and stick to it!