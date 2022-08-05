'It could get ugly' - Roy Keane's worry for Man Utd's Ronaldo situation

Manchester United icon Roy Keane believes the club have to try to keep his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this season.

But the Corkman admits he's worried the situation 'could get ugly' if Eric ten Hag's first league campaign starts poorly.

"You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player," Keane told Sky Sports, where he'll appear as a pundit again this season, "but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building.

"I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out. When you're a manager, trouble comes your way, [ten Hag] has to deal with it.

"I think it can work out well for United. My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly. A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever.

"Why did his agent not have [a clause stating] if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League there's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?”

At the top of the table meanwhile, Keane reckons the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool will not be broken this year, despite Spurs' apparent strength.

“Liverpool and Man City are a level ahead of everyone else,” he said. “We've seen that with recruitment. Even the game last week, I know it's only the Community Shield and pre-season, I just can't see the other teams getting near them for the title.

"There will be improvement at Tottenham and Manchester United have to be better than last year, but the simple answer in terms of winning the league: Liverpool and City. I can't see beyond it.

“Tottenham are the ones to watch," Keane, a boyhood Spurs fan added. "They've got two brilliant goalscorers and if they stay fit then Spurs have a great chance in terms of doing better than Arsenal, Chelsea, United. I think Tottenham could do it.

"They've got a brilliant manager in (Antonio) Conte, they've got momentum into the club. Spurs can usually drag their heels during the summer but they've got their business done early. They've got decent strength in depth. Spurs could have a brilliant season. There's an expectation now at the club. I've said before they ultimately always let you down. Can they back it up?”