Ireland WNT rise to highest-ever ranking

Vera Pauw's Ireland have climbed to 26th in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

The highest ranking ever achieved by the women's national team, it places the Girls in Green in the top 16 European nations.

"It is fantastic to see the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team rise up to their highest ever position in the FIFA Women's World Rankings because this is a reflection of the tremendous work that the players and staff have put in over the years," Pauw says.

"We have been growing together and improving with each game, so while this achievement is brilliant it is only one part of our journey that continues with two hugely important FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers at home to Finland and away to Slovakia in September.

"Everything that we achieve is as a team and that includes our amazing fans, our sponsors and everyone at the FAI. We will continue to work hard to keep climbing those rankings as we aim to qualify for next summer's World Cup."

Ireland face Finland on September 1st in a sold-out Tallaght Stadium before travelling to face Slovakia later that week.

England, meanwhile, have climbed to fourth in the rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.

The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.

World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on October 7th – remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.

England’s rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.

The Euros were not the only competition taking place globally last month, with continental championships also taking place in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all of which served as qualifying events for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The US triumphed in CONCACAF’s W Championship to help preserve their place at the rankings summit.

The World Cup draw will take place in Auckland on October 22nd.