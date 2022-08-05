Shane Duffy joins Fulham on season-long loan 

Shane Duffy could be set for a Premier League reality check return by marking Mo Salah tomorrow, as his loan move to Fulham has been confirmed today.

The Ireland centre-back hasn’t appeared in the top-flight for Brighton since March and was likely to start the new campaign on the fringes again under Graham Potter.

As his Ireland manager Stephen Kenny highlighted on Tuesday, Brighton have sold a couple of his rivals for those berths but Potter appears to be leaning towards the loan capture of Levi Colwill to bolster his resources in that department.

“I’m delighted" said Duffy. "It’s a really exciting challenge for me and the Club, one I’m really looking forward to.”

Newly-promoted Fulham kick off their campaign with a Saturday lunchtime opener against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

“Shane Duffy is a player with extensive experience in international football and in the Premier League," said owner Tony Khan. "We’re very pleased that Shane is joining us on loan for this season.

“He’s a formidable and talented defender, and we expect that he’ll be a great fit in Marco’s squad.”

It's probable Duffy has played his last game for Brighton. Graham Potter had revealed in June that the player’s desire to prolong his international career could feature in any discussions about his club future.

Duffy turns 31 in January and is in the last year of his contract at a club he was brought to by Chris Hughton in 2016. He helped the Seagulls clinch promotion on his first attempt, continuing as a mainstay until a lack of opportunities led to him joining Celtic on loan in September 2020.

The 55-times capped Irish international will provide competition at the back for established pairing Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioya as the Cottagers seek to consolidate their place in the division. They have failed to land a couple of their summer targets in that area.

Kenny will undoubtedly welcome a move that seems to improve Duffy's prospects of regular game-time.

“I got the impression come the end of the season that Shane might move but obviously Brighton have sold a couple of defenders,” said his Ireland boss earlier this week, as he looks towards the concluding Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia in late September.

“Shane has been at Brighton a long time and has great affinity there and is very popular with the support and his teammates.

“Ideally with all our players, and Shane is no different, we want our players playing and he found it difficult to get into the team in the second half of the season. We would want him playing, whether that's at Brighton or elsewhere.”