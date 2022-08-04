Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley hails 'huge' Gary O'Neill goal in Europa League win

Stephen Bradley knows all too well the significance late goals carry in Europe and so he was thrilled that his Shamrock Rovers side grabbed one that could bank €3.5m.

Racking up a 3-1 lead over Shkupi at Tallaght puts the Hoops in pole position to complete the job in North Macedonia next week and set up a Europa League playoff.

It also guarantees the parachute of a direct route into the Conference League group stages should they fail to get past the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Ferencvaros and Qarabag.

The back-to-back champions have already accumulated €1.4m in prize-money from navigating through the champions path of Europe’s marque competition – seeing off Maltese representatives Hibernians to offer three bites at group stage participation in the subsidiary competitions.

Graham Burke’s 11th minute penalty sent Rovers on their way, a lead added to by a Dylan Watts finish on 29 minutes.

Brazilian Queven Da Silva Inacio pulled one back on 76 but the second booking for Walid Hamidi eight minutes later cost them, as Gary O’Neill rifled a third Rovers goal into the top corner in the 96th minute.

“The goal at the end could be really important for us,” admitted Bradley. “It could be huge as we saw by the third Ludogorets got against us.

“What we do know is that we’re in for a right game. We felt we needed to for it rather than take the 2-1 lead. We kept working it down the side and it’s a great strike from Gary.”

Despite the euphoric scenes, Bradley wasn’t overly impressed with the showing from his charges.

“I’m delighted to win and get three goals but slightly frustrated as parts were slightly sloppy. We them get a foothold by taking our foot off when we had them. They showed they could score in the second half and we’re in for a right game next week.”