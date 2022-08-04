Late O'Neill strike gives Shamrock Rovers a cushion against Shkupi

Uefa Europa League, third round, first leg

Shamrock Rovers 3 (Graham Burke 13 pen, Dylan Watts 29, Gary O’Neill 96)

FC Shkupi 1 (Queven Da Silva Inacio 76)

Fall from the money-tree of the Champions League and there’s always a lucrative leaf to land on.

That’s the rose-tinted lens Shamrock Rovers are gazing through from building up a first-leg lead in their opening Europa League combat, the consolation prize of exiting the premier competition against Ludogorets last week.

Amid the web of Uefa’s competition structure is a variety of parachutes to the €3.5m windfall of being part of the group stages that extend till December.

Although one life was extinguished against the Bulgarians, two remain and this result provides a massive opportunity of not needing to rely on their concluding lifeline.

Should they see out the tie next Tuesday in North Macedonia, there’s a double dividend.

Without even kicking a ball in the Europa play-off against the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Ferencvaros and Qarabag – deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the second leg – they’ll be guaranteed a place in the Conference League group stages.

Stephen Bradley’s outfit that has won their last three home European matches will fancy their prospects of sustaining that run all the way into the Europa equivalent – the second competition and one certain to entail higher-calibre opponents coming to Tallaght for the group phase.

This was always a winnable tie for the hat-trick chasing champions but they didn’t expect friction to kick off in the hours before they squared up on the pitch.

Rovers are well versed in the challenges of booking charter planes and landing slots at peak summer times, having used scheduled flights and alternative airports in the earlier rounds, but little did they expect Shkupi to try to implicate them in what they branded “cheap games”.

In a morning statement, the visitors vowed revenge for the “evil” inflicted on them by being forced to use Shannon Airport instead of Dublin, thereby inconveniencing their travel plans. Few parties, including the FAI and the authorities, escaped their ire.

Only the height of the holiday could explain how the attendance at Tallaght didn’t cleanly outstrip the previous pair of ties in the Champions League, yet there was an interested spectator among the crowd of 6,455.

Marc Canham officially got to work this week as the FAI’s new Director of Football, a newly-configured role which his chief executive Jonathan Hill insists will accrue benefits, the likes of which haven’t been seen before.

The recruit from the Premier League spent his first match sitting alongside Stephen Kenny, no doubt informing his new boss next month marks the tenth anniversary of his bizarre sacking by their hosts. At least both he and Rovers would go to achieve better things apart.

As has developed into a tradition, Rovers were on cue from the off and attacking at will.

Rory Gaffney, one of two newcomers from last week, should have tested Kristijan Naumovski on 10 minutes, only to delay his shot when Watts pounced to intercept a loose pass.

They sped ahead within a minute. Defender Andy Lyons has been as effective in the opposition box as his own since arriving from Bohemians and popped up to entice a lazy challenge from new signing Diene Lamane that justifiably earned a penalty.

Graham Burke, the only Ireland international involved due to Jack Byrne’s niggling calf injury, held his nerve to rocket his low spot-kick under the grasp of Naumovski.

Alan Mannus had to be alert to bat away a cross and he would have a direct involvement in the second goal which came 19 minutes later.

From his half-volleyed delivery, Burke won the aerial duel before freeing Gaffney down the left. His neat pass inside found Watts, who showed nippy footwork to sidestep his marker and bury a shot home from the edge of the box.

Shkupi replied by Angelce Timovksi rattling the crossbar five minutes before the break but Burke also went close down the other end.

Mannus’s contribution was only starting, for he produced a string of saves, none better than one from point-blank range by substitute Adem Ali.

He also thwarted Queven Da Silva Inacio but couldn’t prevent the Brazilian cracking a swerving shot beyond him with 14 minutes left.

They looked content to leave Dublin with that score but lost Walid Hamidi eight minutes later, his second booking incurred for a foul on Gary O’Neill.

The Kerryman managed to get himself back up and supply what could prove a decisive goal. Deep into stoppage time, he latched onto a half-cleared corner and sent his rising shot into the top corner.

Shamrock Rovers: A Mannus; S Gannon, S Hoare, L Grace; R Finn (N Farrugia 73), G O’Neill, D Watts (S Kavanagh 73), C McCann (R Towell 62), A Lyons; R Gaffney (A Emakhu 73) , G Burke (A Greene 54).

FC Shkupi: K Naumovski; A Timovksi, S Faustin, G Margvelashvilli, B Demiri (V Brdarovskin 46); Q Da Silva Inacio (A Dzelil 90), F Alvarez (A Ali 64), D Lamane; W Hamidi, S Adetunji (P Georgiev 64), R Cephas (K Trapanovski 64).

Referee: B Frankowski (Poland).

Attendance: 6,455.