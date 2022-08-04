Shamrock Rovers' opponents FC Shkupi vow revenge for 'cheap games'

FC Shkupi claim they have extra motivation to beat Shamrock Rovers in tonight’s Europa League clash after the North Macedonians say they were forced to use Shannon Airport for their charter flight.

Pressure across the aviation industry this summer has caused havoc with travel plans for Irish sides this season, with scarcity of charters causing Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic to use scheduled flights in previous rounds. Rovers were also forced use Shannon rather than their local Dublin airport for the first round trip to Malta.

FC Shkupi have outlined their grievances in a social media post today ahead of tonight’s third round first leg at Tallaght, vowing to ‘respond as a team’ to the ‘evil’ done to them.

They have made a last-ditch plea through the North Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene and allow their return flight take off from Dublin instead of trekking to Co Clare.

“Our team is being interfered with by making small plays in such an unbecoming manner,” they said in their statement, issued hours before the 8pm kick-off.

“Despite our budget, we were trying to keep our players comfortable by hiring a charter plane and paying thousands of euros to ensure that our players could make it to the Europa League in good health.

But the Irish government did not listen to Uefa, despite the intervention of Uefa, and landed us 300 km away from Dublin.

This gave our team undeserved treatment on this journey.

“Likewise, after the match, he will send it back 300 km and fly it from there.

“Unfortunately, this has not been done to any other team except the North Macedonia team.

“Our loneliness has emerged again as we progressed on the European road. I beg your North Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that we should at least arrange for tonight’s return to Dublin.

“In addition, we would like to say to the Irish that they should know well that we have a very characterful team. The reward of being a team is to respond as a team to the evil done to you in the same way.

“Our team will show you what a character it is, like lions on the field, it will show that there is no team that will not bow down to such cheap games that should have no place in football.

“You landed Ludogorets in Dublin (last week) so could you treat us the same if any Italian, Spanish, German or English team showed up?”