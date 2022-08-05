Green shoots: Four Irish prospects who could make Premier League debuts this season

Troy Parrott, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Evan Ferguson have all crossed the threshold into the big time over recent years.
Green shoots: Four Irish prospects who could make Premier League debuts this season

STEPPING-UP: Conor Coventry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 07:20
John Fallon

A Premier League awash with money for transfers and contracts continues to militate against Irish bolters but there’s still a sprinkling capable of bucking the trend.

Troy Parrott, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Evan Ferguson have all crossed the threshold into the big time over recent years and the season ahead offers hope for a few to nudge their way through.

Here we look at four candidates to make their Premier League debuts:

Conor Coventry:

Captain of Ireland’s U21s and record appearance holder at that level, matching those feats at West Ham United has eluded Coventry to date. Contrasting loan spells last season at Peterborough United and MK Dons will feed into David Moyes thoughts. Coventry could look at how Josh Cullen’s career has soared since leaving behind his boyhood club for inspiration but despite added competition from multi-million recruits Flynn Downes and Amadou Onana, he may use his last season under contract to muster one last shot.

Connor Ronan:

Speaking of the last saloon, Ronan is a year older than Coventry at 24 and realises the clock is ticking. Six loan spells and a couple of serious injuries have consumed his time since first parachuted onto the scene in Cup competitions by Wolves as a teen. This return to his parent club feels different, he says, for manager Bruno Lage has integrated the playmaker throughout the pre-season schedule. He’s getting closer to a league debut, a springboard to a similar bow at senior level for Ireland.

Andrew Moran:

Graham Potter showed last season his willingness to blood Irish teens by elevating 17-year-old Evan Ferguson into the Brighton first-team for Carabao Cup and Premier League exposure. Moran is slightly older and not so physically imposing but possesses a creative spark that attracted comparisons to Phil Foden by his own Academy staff. Rare are the sorts like the former St Joseph’s Boys schemer with the composure and dribbling prowess to slalom past opponents at will and Potter is a known admirer.

Shane Flynn:

Another member of the St Joseph’s alumni, Flynn has been making steady rather spectacular strides at Leicester City. The versatility of a left-sided player makes him appealing to managers and Brendan Rodgers has had Flynn on the bench sporadically over the last couple of years. He was more prominent in this pre-season and, with Leicester’s reputation as a selling club sustaining, the 20-year-old could find himself requested to stick around instead of experiencing the trodden path of a first loan move.

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi - UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg Late O'Neill strike gives Shamrock Rovers a cushion against Shkupi
Chelsea v Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year contract with Blues
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting CP - Pre-Season Friendly Relaxed and ready: Nathan Collins can fulfil his huge potential at Wolves 
<p>WINNING TIME: Shamrock Rovers' manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after the Europa League third qualifying round, first leg win at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night. Picture Brian Lawless/PA Wire.</p>

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley hails 'huge' Gary O'Neill goal in Europa League win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up