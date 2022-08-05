Green shoots: Four Irish prospects who could make Premier League debuts this season

A Premier League awash with money for transfers and contracts continues to militate against Irish bolters but there’s still a sprinkling capable of bucking the trend.

Troy Parrott, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Evan Ferguson have all crossed the threshold into the big time over recent years and the season ahead offers hope for a few to nudge their way through.

Here we look at four candidates to make their Premier League debuts:

Conor Coventry:

Captain of Ireland’s U21s and record appearance holder at that level, matching those feats at West Ham United has eluded Coventry to date. Contrasting loan spells last season at Peterborough United and MK Dons will feed into David Moyes thoughts. Coventry could look at how Josh Cullen’s career has soared since leaving behind his boyhood club for inspiration but despite added competition from multi-million recruits Flynn Downes and Amadou Onana, he may use his last season under contract to muster one last shot.

Connor Ronan:

Speaking of the last saloon, Ronan is a year older than Coventry at 24 and realises the clock is ticking. Six loan spells and a couple of serious injuries have consumed his time since first parachuted onto the scene in Cup competitions by Wolves as a teen. This return to his parent club feels different, he says, for manager Bruno Lage has integrated the playmaker throughout the pre-season schedule. He’s getting closer to a league debut, a springboard to a similar bow at senior level for Ireland.

Andrew Moran:

Graham Potter showed last season his willingness to blood Irish teens by elevating 17-year-old Evan Ferguson into the Brighton first-team for Carabao Cup and Premier League exposure. Moran is slightly older and not so physically imposing but possesses a creative spark that attracted comparisons to Phil Foden by his own Academy staff. Rare are the sorts like the former St Joseph’s Boys schemer with the composure and dribbling prowess to slalom past opponents at will and Potter is a known admirer.

Shane Flynn:

Another member of the St Joseph’s alumni, Flynn has been making steady rather spectacular strides at Leicester City. The versatility of a left-sided player makes him appealing to managers and Brendan Rodgers has had Flynn on the bench sporadically over the last couple of years. He was more prominent in this pre-season and, with Leicester’s reputation as a selling club sustaining, the 20-year-old could find himself requested to stick around instead of experiencing the trodden path of a first loan move.