IRFU to offer 43 contracts to elite female rugby players 

43 professional contracts will be made available to Ireland women's 15s and 7s players next season, according to the IRFU.

The announcement means the15s squad will be given monetary contracts for the first time ever.

The IRFU say that the contracts will "range up to €30,000 match fees and bonuses".

On the new contracts, IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts said: “Today’s announcement of the creation of up to 43 IRFU contracts for Women’s Players is a further strong signal of our intent to foster and grow the women’s game over the coming years and to ensure that our women’s players are provided with the best opportunities to compete at the highest levels of the game in the future.”

The Irish Rugby body added that they will discuss the details of the contracts with players before making further public pronouncements.

Meanwhile, Gillian McDarby has been appointed as Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways "following an extensive recruitment process".

The IRFU described her role and responsibilities in great detail.

"Gillian will be responsible for the development, delivery, and implementation of the approved strategic and operational direction of the women’s rugby performance programme for both XVs and Sevens. She will be responsible for developing a cohesive player pathway that connects and feeds the needs of both national programmes.

"She will work with the Domestic Rugby department to grow the playing base of young women and girls, thereby facilitating consistent performance of Irish teams at an elite level into the future."