Football rumours: Frenkie de Jong would prefer Chelsea over Manchester United

What the papers say
Football rumours: Frenkie de Jong would prefer Chelsea over Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 07:42
PA Sport

Metro reports Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, would prefer to relocate to West London and join Chelsea rather than sign for Manchester United. Barcelona recently agreed a fee with United for the Dutch midfielder, 25, but the Red Devils have so far been unable to convince him to move to the north west.

The Blues are understood to be willing to offer Leicester defender Wesley Fofana a hefty pay rise. The Mail reports Chelsea want to pay the 21-year-old £200,000 per week to play for them, but the Foxes are not keen to let him go after he signed a new five-year deal in March.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned out for his club on Sunday after missing their pre-season tour (Dave Thompson/PA)

Could a return to Europe be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo? The 37-year-old forward could leave Old Trafford for Atletico Madrid or Napoli, according to the Sun which cites AS. United boss Erik ten Hag described Ronaldo’s departure before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano as “unacceptable”.

Bournemouth are said to be close to signing goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona as they look to improve their squad before returning to Premier League action this weekend. The Telegraph says the 33-year-old Brazilian will add much-needed experience and depth at the back, where he will challenge Mark Travers and back-up Will Dennis.

Social media round-up

Destiny Udogie: Fabrizio Romano reports Tottenham have begun talks with Udinese about signing the 19-year-old Italian left-back.

Charlie Savage: The Daily Mail writes that a number of Championship and League One clubs are interested in taking Manchester United’s 19-year-old Welsh midfielder on loan.

More in this section

Pictures: Liam Brady drops into the Juve museum to donate 1982 Scudetto-winning ball Pictures: Liam Brady drops into the Juve museum to donate 1982 Scudetto-winning ball
Kasper Schmeichel completes Nice move, Leicester set to stick with Ward  Kasper Schmeichel completes Nice move, Leicester set to stick with Ward 
Everton v Dynamo Kyiv - Pre Season Friendly - Goodison Park Knee injury keeps Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of Everton’s season opener
gossipPlace: UK
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - AMEX Stadium

Chelsea close in on Marc Cucurella signing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up