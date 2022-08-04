Football rumours: Frenkie de Jong would prefer Chelsea over Manchester United

Metro reports Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, would prefer to relocate to West London and join Chelsea rather than sign for Manchester United. Barcelona recently agreed a fee with United for the Dutch midfielder, 25, but the Red Devils have so far been unable to convince him to move to the north west.

The Blues are understood to be willing to offer Leicester defender Wesley Fofana a hefty pay rise. The Mail reports Chelsea want to pay the 21-year-old £200,000 per week to play for them, but the Foxes are not keen to let him go after he signed a new five-year deal in March.