Delaney: Close between City and Liverpool, but Pep's mini makeover will be rewarded

Manchester City will become the first club in 14 years to complete a hat-trick of Premier League titles.

That’s the verdict of former top-flight defender Damien Delaney, whose inklings inform him Pep Guardiola will be rewarded for overseeing a mini makeover of his champions.

Perennial challengers Liverpool will supply the closest challenge again but the firepower of Erling Haaland – who missed a sitter against the Reds on his debut last Saturday – is a game-changer.

“I’d just favour City,” said Delaney when asked for his title prediction.

“Haaland will get himself going and create carnage. Look at how they’ve bolstered their squad by signing Kalvin Phillips just to take a bit of pressure from Rodri.

“Getting rid of some of players who were going a bit stale like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling retains the freshness. It keeps them hungry to barrel on.

“Liverpool could put up an equally strong case but its flip of the coin stuff.”

Neither Haaland nor Liverpool’s hotshot Mo Salah will have their season disrupted by the winter World Cup – a month-long interlude that Delaney doesn’t foresee influencing the outcome of the title chase.

“I think both City and Liverpool are well insulated by the depths of the squads,” he surmised.

“The comedown when players come back in January is the only part to worry about because the month is bleak enough without enduring that low.” Meanwhile, the Leesider is confident his former club Crystal Palace can better the 12th-place finish Patrick Vieira oversaw in his first season at Selhurst Park.

“Vieira came in last summer and spent a lot of money,” said Delaney. “They’ve signed only two outfield players, Cheick Doucouré and Chris Richards, in pre-season so far and it will be interesting to see if Vieira can keep this moving and manage expectations of fans.

“I think the bulk of their season should be around the middle or top half. The focus ought be on catching the team in seventh place as opposed to creating more distance from the relegation zone. Second season syndrome is always something you must guard against.”