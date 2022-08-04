Grace: Ludogorets performance has given us great confidence 

UEFA Europa League

Third qualifying round (first leg)

Shamrock Rovers v KF Shkupi, Tallaght Stadium (8pm)

Haunted for days by his mistake late on in the away leg to Ludogorets in the Champions League second round last month that all but meant Shamrock Rovers were out, Lee Grace says he’s leant a harsh lesson.

While Rovers came close to overturning that 3-0 first leg deficit against the elite Bulgarian side in the second leg in Tallaght last week, the rousing 2-1 win wasn't enough.

Defeat has parachuted the Hoops into the third round of the Europa League qualifiers with North Macedonian side KF Shkupi the visitors for tonight’s first leg in Dublin 24.

“Definitely, for a few days after that I was kicking myself,” admitted defender Grace of his error in Razgrad.

“Not just because I played the free, but us in general as a team, someone had to say kick it long.

“To be honest, I didn't know what was left. Hindsight is a great thing and looking back now, if I knew there was 30 seconds left I would have kicked it. It's hard to shake off, but you have to forget about it, learn from it and move on.”

The fact that Rovers impressed greatly against the multi-national Ludogorets in the second leg added to the frustration of conceding that late third goal in the first match.

“It's a bit of a bittersweet one,” said Carrick-on-Suir man Grace.

“Over there we didn't do ourselves any justice and they punished us for the mistakes we made.

“Obviously the third goal, it was naive from me and from the team not to just kick it long. But look, it's something you learn from.

“In Tallaght, I thought we dominated the game from start to finish bar a couple of spells when they got the goal late on when we were pushing, but that's always going to happen.

“We left ourselves open a tiny bit when we had to go for it. But yes, it gives us good confidence going into this one because Ludogorets are a very good side.

“I'm not saying Shkupi aren't, but Ludogorets are very good. We still matched them all over the park and won the game, but it's bittersweet.”

Winning this tie guarantees Rovers Europa Conference League group stage at a minimum ahead of the play-off round of the Europa League.

Victory means a tie versus the losers of Azeri side Qarabağ FK v Ferencváros of Hungary in the next round of the current competition. Defeat would see Rovers play either Ballkani of Kosovo or Faroese side KI in the Conference League play-offs.

Shkupi were edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League second round tie.

The Croatian side subsequently showed their quality when winning 2-1 away to Ludogorets in the first leg of the Champions League third round on Tuesday night.

“Another tough game,” said Grace in assessing Shkupi.

“I think this far into European competition you won't get any easy games and I'm sure Shkupi will be a good test for us.

“We've done plenty of homework on them so we'll be ready and I'm sure they will be as well.”

Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley is wary of the visitors, particularly the attacking threat they pose.

“Against Dinamo away they should have won the game (2-2),” said Bradley.

“And against Dinamo at home, they deserved to lose by more than one goal.

“They can be a very dangerous team. The front four are really dangerous players, we will see that tonight.

“They are very strong in the attacking part of the pitch. So we have to make sure that we're focused and that we concentrate for 90 plus minutes because we're going to need to, to get through the tie.”

Key defender Roberto Lopes is out for up to two months with a knee injury. New signing, winger Simon Power, is also out having shipped a knock in training.

Midfielder Jack Byrne is rated 50/50 due to a hip flexor/stomach injury.