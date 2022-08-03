Knee injury keeps Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of Everton’s season opener

Toffees’ boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the 25-year-old will miss Saturday’s clash with the Blues at Goodison Park with a knee problem.
Knee injury keeps Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of Everton’s season opener

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea through injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 16:59
PA Sport Staff

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea after suffering a “freak” injury in training.

Toffees’ boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the 25-year-old will miss Saturday’s clash with the Blues at Goodison Park with a knee problem.

Lampard told the club’s official website: “We are assessing Dom’s injury. No timeframe has been confirmed and we are pretty sure what level it is, so we are hopeful it is not long-term.

“We’ll miss him for Chelsea. He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen.

“It’s a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns.”

Calvert-Lewin, who missed four months of last season with a persistent muscle injury, is being assessed by Everton’s medical staff and undergoing treatment.

More in this section

Manchester City v Club America - Pre-season friendly Fresh faces: six Premier League players to look out for in the 2022-23 season
AFC Bournemouth v Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly - Vitality Stadium Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly says no one will stop him representing Senegal
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Kick It Out chief backs knee decision but stresses ‘racism has not gone away’
EvertonPlace: UK
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Danny Lawson/PA Images).

England's women's squad write open letter in bid to allow all girls to play soccer at school

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up