Russell: We won't let Wexford FAI Cup defeat deter Euro journey

SLIGO Rovers manager John Russell maintains that his side's surprise FAI Cup first round exit, losing to First Division side Wexford after extra-time last Sunday, won't deter the Bit O'Red from the latest stage of their European journey.

Sligo have reached the third round of a European competition for the first time in the club's history – an adventure that has earned the north-west club €850,000 – and this evening they are away to Norwegian club Viking FK in the city of Stavanger (Viking Stadion, kick-off 6pm Irish time).

Having beaten Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell 3-0 on aggregate to get to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Russell knows that anything is possible.

But unlike Motherwell and Bala Town of Wales, who Sligo dispatched in the first qualifying round, Viking are 17 games into their Eliteserien campaign.

They are fifth in Norway's top tier, 11 points off leaders Molde.

Beating Wexford in the FAI Cup would certainly have been a boost heading into their European tie but they are still going to have to turn up and perform says Russell.

He stated: “We want to win every game that we play and it would have been nice to go to Norway on the back of beating Wexford.

“But our next game is in Europe and it is going to be a different challenge for us. The players have shown in the past that they can bounce back.

“We had that setback in the UCD game but we went on two win two games in Europe [against Motherwell].” He continued: “We have to bounce back – there's no feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to put on a hell of a performance over there because what we produced against Wexford just wasn't good enough in front of our own fans.

“We had a packed house for the second leg against Motherwell and there's a good buzz about the place.

“We've already had a good look at Viking. I know they were in to watch us play Wexford. Playing in European games requires different things, a certain game plan.

“Ultimately, no matter what game we go into, we will target a win – I'm not looking to draw games or lose games.

“We want to win in Norway and have something to bring back to Sligo for the second leg. For that to happen we need the players to be at their best and we need to perform.” With Sligo likely required to be defensively resilient in Norway, they are fortunate that centre-backs Shane Blaney and Garry Buckley have been outstanding of late.

At the other end of the pitch Mullingar's Aidan Keena has been brilliant – the striker netted his 14th goal of the campaign in last Sunday's home capitulation to Wexford – and has struck up an impressive partnership with Max Mata, who has bagged six goal so far this year.

Russell added: “We are trying to create an identity and a style of play – in trying to get to that in recent games we've put in some really good performances, but there have been a couple of bad performances as well.” “Against Wexford the onus was on us to dominate the game and create chances. We didn't so we have to learn from that and see if the players can put in a better performance in Norway.”