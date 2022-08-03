West Ham have bid of up to £33.5m accepted for Lille’s Amadou Onana

West Ham have had a bid worth up €40m (£33.5m) accepted for the Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. David Moyes has been looking to add more depth behind Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in central midfield after Mark Noble retired and Alex Kral returned to Spartak Moscow at the end of an unsuccessful loan.

Moyes did not consider his business done after signing the 23-year-old midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea last month. West Ham, who are close to agreeing a deal to sign the Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet after having an offer of about £17m rejected on Tuesday night, have been tracking Onana all summer and are set to discuss personal terms with the 20-year-old