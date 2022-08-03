Watch: Every single Premier League Goal of the Season winner

The Premier League begins this Friday when Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

It is that time of year when every club's fans can be excited. 'Maybe this could be our season', 'that new signing looks decent', 'Leicester did it in 2016'.

The excitement is building and to whet your appetite even further, we have compiled a list of all the official Premier League Goal of the Season award winners since 'football was invented' in 1992.

1992/93: Dalian Atkinson (Aston Villa) v Wimbledon. October 3, 1992

Atkinson picks the ball up in his own half and produces a real Roy of the Rovers moment. Ignoring his own teammates as he scythes through the Wimbledon defence before deftly dinking the ball over the 'keeper.

1993/94: Rod Wallace (Leeds Utd) v Tottenham Hotspur. April 17, 1994

Similar to the Atkinson goal in that Wallace picked up the ball in his own half before slaloming through the Spurs defence. He got to the edge of the box before curling a beautiful right footed finish into the corner. The camera angle means we are right behind it and is immensely satisfying.

1994/95: Matt Le Tissier (Southampton) v Blackburn Rovers. December 10, 1994

This entire list could be filled with Le Tiss goals. Watching his goals compilations is a wonderful way to pass a quiet morning. He picks up the ball midway inside the Rovers half, before bringing the ball around a couple of defenders and unleashing a rocket which flies into the corner.

1995/96: Tony Yeboah (Leeds United) v Wimbledon. September 23, 1995

After a prolonged bout of head tennis, Yeboah decides to take matters into his own hands, or foot. He controls the ball on his chest, flicks it off his thigh, cuts inside a defender and unleashes one of the most powerful shots you will ever see.

1996/97: David Beckham (Manchester United) v Wimbledon. August 17, 1996

One of the most famous goals of all time. And one which kickstarted the career of one of the most famous players of all time. Beckham picks the ball up inside his own half, sees Wimbledon (always seems to be Wimbledon doesn't it) 'keeper Neil Sullivan off his line, and the rest is history.

1997/98: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v Arsenal v Leicester City. August 27, 1997

Much like Le Tissier, watching Bergkamp goals is a fine way to spend some time. This time a short corner is played to him at the edge of the box, he controls it and unleashes a beautiful curling strike into the top corner.

1998/99: Muzzy Izzet (Leicester City) v Tottenham Hotspur. October 19, 1998

The ball is played into the Spurs box from a free kick, the ball is cleared but falls to Izzet who unleashes a stunning volley with his right foot.

1999/00: Paolo Di Canio (West Ham United) v Wimbledon. March 26, 2000

Trevor Sinclair plays in a cross from the right. It sails over the head of a helpless Kenny Cunnigham but the angle is too tight for a shot, surely. Not for Di Canio. He jumps up in the air, both feet off the ground and hits it on the volley with the outside of his right foot. Glorious.

2000/01: Shaun Bartlett (Charlton Athletic) v Leicester City. April 1, 2001

The ball gets played over the top to Bartlett, who meets it perfectly on the volley with his left foot. Similar to Robin van Persie's famous goal for Manchester United against Aston Villa many years later.

2001/02: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal) v Newcastle United. March 2, 2002

You know it's coming if you've seen it before but that first touch still amazes. He flicks the ball around the defender with his first touch and then slots it passed Shay Given. Magic.

2002/03: Thierry Henry (Arsenal) v Tottenham Hotspur. November 16, 2002

Henry picks the ball up in his own half. He uses his pace to get away then when he reaches the box he seems unsure of his next move. When the clarity hits him, though. He shifts the ball onto his left, cuts back, lets the ball roll across his body onto his left again and finishes clinically.

2003/04: Dietmar Hamann (Liverpool) v Portsmouth. March 17, 2004

Michael Owen wins the ball in the left corner. He looks up and see the onrushing German. Hamann meets the ball on the volley with a pure strike from just outside the box. The ball stayed ball.

2004/05: Patrik Berger (Portsmouth) v Charlton Athletic. August 21, 2004

Berger gets fed the ball by David Unsworth. He holds off the defender with the left side of his body, he flicks the ball up in the air with his left taking it away from the defender, then unleashes an impossibly high, looping shot which goes in over the goalkeeper's head.

2005/06: Matthew Taylor (Portsmouth) v Sunderland. October 29, 2005

A stunning strike for 40 yards out. The ball ricochets up in the air from an attempted pass and Taylor pounces on it, hitting it on the volley from 40 yards out and looping an unstoppable shot over the 'keeper.

2006/07: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v Bolton Wanderers. March 17, 2007

One of the best counter attacking goals you will see. Bolton are camped in United's box. The ball falls to Cristiano Ronaldo. He passes to Rooney who back heels it into his path and United are away. Ronaldo carries the ball to the edge of the box, feeds the ball to Rooney who has carried on his run, and Rooney takes the ball in his stride and dinks it over the 'keeper.

2007/08: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal) v Tottenham Hotspur. September 15, 2007

Cesc Fabregas plays the ball into Adebayor who controls with his right and smashes the ball past the 'keeper.

2008/09: Glen Johnson (Portsmouth) v Hull City. November 22, 2008

The ball is cleared out of the box, it falls to Johnson who controls it on his chest then unleashes a rasper with his (weaker) left foot. Sensational.

2009/10: Maynor Figueroa (Wigan Athletic) v Stoke City. December 12, 2009

The first goal of the season from a dead ball. Wigan are awarded a free kick just inside their own half. Figueroa is alive to the possibilities and judges his attempted shot perfectly as it flies in.

2010/11: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) v Manchester City. February 12, 2011

A bit controversial as some claim he 'shinned' it. But it was still a beautiful goal. Nani's attempted cross is half blocked, Rooney has to re-adjust his body and connects with a beautiful bicycle kick.

2011/12: Papiss Cissé (Newcastle United) v Chelsea. May 2, 2012

Demba Ba chests the ball down to strike partner Cissé who then unleashes a wicked, curling, outside of the right shot which beats Petr Cech. The camera angle captures it perfectly.

2012/13: Robin van Persie (Manchester United) v Aston Villa. April 22, 2013

Very similar to Bartlett's goal. Rooney picks out the Dutchman with a wonderful pass. He lets the ball come across his body onto his fearsome left foot, and unleashes an unstoppable volley.

2013/14: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v Norwich City. October 19, 2013

It is difficult not to think what might have been with Wilshere when you look at this. His quality was undoubted. The goal overall was scrappy, but not his touches. He was involved in it three times and each touch was perfect, including the finish.

2014/15: Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) v West Bromwich Albion. May 24, 2015

The ball drops to Wilshere on the edge of the box and he unleashes a left foot volley that goes as straight as an arrow.

2015/16: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) v Crystal Palace. January 23, 2016

Alli receives the ball just outside the box, he controls it in the air with his right, pirhouettes away from the defender with his next touch, and unleashes a great shot with his right as the ball drops.

2016/17: Emre Can (Liverpool) v Watford. May 1, 2017

Lucas Leiva (remember him?) plays the ball into the box where Can has made his way into the box. It doesn't sound like the cleanest connection on the bicycle kick but it is a hell of a strike.

2017/18: Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) v West Bromwich Albion. October 21, 2017

Boufal picks the ball up in his own half, escapes the attentions of three West Brom players, advances towards the box, takes advantage of some casual defending, and strokes the ball gently passed the 'keeper. The ball doesn't seem to rise an inch of the ground as he slots it.

2018/19: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) v Manchester City. December 22, 2018

The ball is bouncing around the city box before being half cleared. The ball lands perfectly on Townsend's wand of a left foot and he unleashes a rocket of shot into the top corner.

2019/20: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) v Burnley. December 7, 2019

A throwback to Atkinson and Wallace in the early days. Son picks up the ball just outside his own box, takes the invitation to keep going and going offered by the Burnley defence with gratitude, and slots it home. Brilliant.

2020/21: Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) v Arsenal. March 14, 2021

Erik (King of the Rabona) Lamela scored one of the audacious goals you will ever see in this North London derby. The ball was played to him inside the box with three Arsenal defenders between him and the goal. No one expected what happened next. A rabona finish for the ages.

2021/22: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) v Manchester City. October 3, 2021

One of the best goals you'll see, especially given the importance of the game and the calibre of opposition. He initially beats three defenders on the edge of the box. Then he twists Aymeric Laporte inside out, before finishing from an acute angle with his weaker right foot. Amazing.