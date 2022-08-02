Liverpool assistant Lijnders opens up on Arteta's attempt to bring him to Arsenal 

Pep Lijnders, Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, has explained how he turned down Mikel Arteta's wish to team up with him at Arsenal.

Lijnders has been working under Klopp at Liverpool with great success for the last number of years.

Moving up to the role of assistant manager following the departure of Zeljko Buvac in 2018, The 39-year-old has been credited as a major factor in their recent trophy haul.

But he has admitted that it could have been so different, having been approached by then incoming Arsenal boss Arteta.

“Mikel Arteta had asked me to be his assistant manager when he was preparing for his new step into management,” Lijnders writes in his book, 'Intensity'.

“We were together years earlier on the Pro Licence course.

"His request came out of nothing.

“Imagine the assistant of Pep Guardiola and the assistant of Jurgen Klopp at Arsenal. What a crazy thought.

"Mikel said he felt: ‘There was just a difference playing Liverpool before and after you came in.’ This was the biggest compliment I ever got from somebody.⁣ ⁣

A compliment it was, but not enough to tempt Lijnders away from the well-oiled machine that he is a vital cog in at Liverpool.

"I politely said no to him. A few months later, we won the title for the first time in 30 years."

Klopp is sure to be thankful for his assistant's refusal to part ways, and that sentiment is undoubtedly mirrored by the playing staff, who hold such a close relationship with the number two.