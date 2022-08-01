Christian Eriksen spoke to Manchester United managers before signing

NEW ARRIVAL: Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, centre, contols the ball, during a friendly soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United at the Ullevaal stadium, in Oslo, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Jamie Jackson

Christian Eriksen has revealed he spoke to every Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson about joining the club before signing for Erik ten Hag.

The Dane, who arrived as a free transfer last month, made his full debut in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in United’s sixth and final pre-season match. Ferguson retired in May 2013 and Eriksen said he had discussed a potential transfer with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær while at Tottenham, before he departed in January 2020 for Internazionale.

“At Spurs I’ve spoken to every manager who’s been here at Man United to see what the situation was,” the 30-year-old said. “But I was at Spurs at the time and I really couldn’t see myself playing in another English team at that time. I went abroad and went to Inter.

“It’s been on the books, well, not on the books but it’s been spoken about. For me, it wasn’t the [right] timing. I was at Spurs for a long time and I wanted to try something abroad and I went to Inter and ended up having a lovely time.” Eriksen indicated the cardiac arrest he suffered playing for Denmark in last year’s Euro 2020 altered his plans. Although the defibrillator he was fitted with allowed the resumption of his career, Serie A rules did not permit his participation.

“Obviously something happened [last] summer and that changed a bit the career path I had in mind,” Eriksen said. “I came back to Brentford first of all [in January] and then to be here at United is something I didn’t think could happen a year ago.”

Eriksen is a playmaker of a similar type to Bruno Fernandes but he believes they can play in the same team under Ten Hag. “I’ll be happy wherever; I’ve always been like that,” he said. “I try to adapt to the position.

“Before I came, I spoke to him [Ten Hag] about how he sees me as a player and where he sees me. He puts the team out and picks who’s going to start, and then from there on you adapt to whoever you’re playing with. But I can’t see any problem playing with Bruno.”

Guardian

