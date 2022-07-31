Wexford stun Sligo Rovers in extra time to reach FAI Cup second round

Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round

Sligo Rovers 1 (Aidan Keena pen 53), Wexford 2 (Dinny Corcoran 80, Ger Shortt 114) AET

Underdogs Wexford stunned Sligo Rovers with a 2-1 extra-time win at The Showgrounds in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

In the second-half of normal time a converted spot-kick by Aidan Keena put Sligo in front but ex-Sligo striker Dinny Corcoran levelled matters to bring matters to extra-time where Ger Shortt provided the winning goal.

Battling Wexford were good value for their win as Joe Manley was outstanding at centre-back.

Sligo came into this game still on a European high after reaching the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts were expected to excel against First Division outfit Wexford, who are currently sixth in the League of Ireland's second tier.

The game's first big chance came to Wexford, with Conor Crowley's long-range shot asking questions of Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas.

Another fine stop from McNicholas, who again denied a Crowley effort, denied Wexford from taking the lead.

Sligo brought Aidan Keena for the start of the second-half and he turned matters when delivering his 14th goal of the season from a converted penalty in the 53rd minute.

Wexford will rue that Aaron Dobbs flashed a shot wide just a minute before the Sligo attack that led to the spot-kick call.

Aidan Keena, who energised Sligo's attack, then went close with a low, zipped effort.

Wexford substitute Dinny Corcoran stunned the home side when he snaffled an 80th minute equaliser, pouncing on a rebound after an Aaron Dobbs shot was blocked.

Sligo, for whom new signing Robbie Burton impressed as a substitute, almost made a breakthrough at the end of the first period of extra-time but Mark Byrne failed to get his header on target from a Will Fitzgerald cross.

Wexford responded with a chance for Aaron Dobbs after superb work from Ger Shortt.

Will Fitzgerald and Max Mata were both thwarted by Wexford goalkeeper Alex Moody in the second period of extra-time.

Wexford took a 2-1 lead with six minutes left when a fortuitous cross-cum-shot by Ger Shortt found its way into the Sligo net through the grasp of Luke McNicholas.

Shortt was through for a second goal to add gloss to Wexford's win but was foiled by Luke McNicholas.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker, Clancy (Buckley 78), Kirk; Morahan (Keena 46), McDonnell (Cawley 78); Liivak (Fitzgerald 98), Barlow (Burton 69), Heaney (Byrne 69); Mata.

Wexford: Moody; Farrell, Manley, Clearly, Wells (O'Sullivan 78); Crowley (Corcoran 78), Lovic (Byrne 112), Groome (Tallon 70); Considine (Shortt 70), Dobbs, Barry (Davis 90).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.