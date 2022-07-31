Experienced Meath don't 'do panic', says Máire O’Shaughnessy

Grace under pressure, that was the vital ingredient in Meath’s successful defence of their All-Ireland crown.

When Galway pulled back a five-point deficit to draw level late on in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Meath did not panic.

When Donegal goaled to move four clear in the All-Ireland semi-final, Meath did not panic.

When Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh floated the ball over goalkeeper Monica McGuirk to send Kerry five clear seven minutes into Sunday’s All-Ireland final, Meath, once again, did not panic.

In all three instances, Meath absorbed the setback, gathered themselves, and coolly set about wrestling back control. In all three instances, their response was as impressive as the resilience it was fashioned from.

“We are quite good at not panicking,” remarked midfielder Máire O’Shaughnessy when asked about their difficult start.

“We have been further behind at different times throughout the last couple of years and it hasn’t fazed us. We are just a team that doesn’t really do panic.

“Even in terms of the personalities on the team, it is a very chilled bunch. Everyone is quite laid back and easy going. That is probably the key to why we all get on so well. There is no big, big personality. Everyone is very chilled. Under pressure, we just perform.”

Training ground repetition, added the 2021 All-Star midfielder, is central to their ability to cope when the kitchen gets particularly hot.

“We practice and practice. We spend hours and hours and hours at it, we are always the last to leave Dunganny (Meath centre of excellence). We do these things over and over again. When you practice things that much, it just becomes habit.

“We knew what Kerry were going to bring, we knew they were fantastically skilled footballers, especially at getting goals, so it wasn’t a shock they started so well. We just knew we had to switch on then, not let more goals go in and leave us with a mountain to climb.”

The aforementioned sticky situations Meath found themselves in across recent weekends fed into the narrative going into Sunday’s final that Eamonn Murray’s charges had failed to reach the heights hit during their maiden run to glory last year. O’Shaughnessy, for one, disagreed with such talk.

“I know people have been saying we haven’t been playing as well this year, but I don’t see it like that. Other teams have gotten better. The bar is constantly rising.

“We haven’t been allowed play our game – that’s not because we’re not playing it, it’s because teams aren’t letting us. It’s more a testament to other teams than a fault of ours.”

But as close as the chasing pack got, ultimately, none of them were able to dislodge Meath from the summit.

“This management group have been together for six years nearly. That’s special in itself. That is the secret to our success - that we have stayed together. We know each other so well.

"Even though there is a vast array of ages on the team, there is a lot of experienced players who are in their 30s and then some in their early 20s. Experience did stand to us today.”