FAI to investigate as fence collapses during Cork City's victory over Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0-1 Cork City

The FAI are set to investigate how a fence collapsed in the away end at St Colman’s Park following the winning Cork City goal in their cup clash against Cobh Ramblers.

A goal for Ruairi Keating ultimately decided this local derby affair, as Colin Healy’s side can still dream of FAI Cup glory.

Ramblers began the game the stronger. But City grew into proceedings as the opening half progressed and the away side went into the lead in the 27th minute. Keating did well to finish from close range inside the box, after a clever free kick by Matt Healy into his path.

There was then a delay in play caused by a collapsed fence in front of the City supporters in the goal celebrations.

When the action did resume, City managed proceedings well and ultimately went in at the half time break holding the advantage.

Ramblers continued to battle and search for a crucial opening, but they were finding the City defence a tougher nut to crack in the second half, with Holland seeing a shot blocked down well.

Midway through the second half John Kavanagh went close for Cobh when his effort went just over from the edge of the box.

COBH RAMBLERS: Burke; Kavanagh, Mbayo, Frahill, O’Sullivan Connell(Fleming, 75) ; Abbott; O’Leary(McGrath, 75), Holland, Desmond, Drinan( O'Brien-Whitmarsh, 75) ; Hegarty.

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Coleman, Honohan, O’Connor; Crowley, Coffey (Umeh,88), Srbely(Bolger, 64) , Healy, McGlade(Doona, 81) ; Keating, Britton(Murphy, 64).

Referee: Ray Matthews.