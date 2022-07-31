Worrying scenes as play halted at St. Colman's Park - barrier gives way during Cork City goal celebration 

There were some unusual scenes at St Colmans' Park today as Leeside rivals Cork City and Cobh Ramblers played out their first-round FAI Cup tie.
Play was halted for a time after Ruairi Keating opened the scoring for the away side.
On the ball hitting the back of the net, the fence separating the supporters from the pitch gave way as the large Cork City following celebrated the first-half lead.
The game got back underway after a period of time, and Cork City currently hold lead thanks to Keating's effort.