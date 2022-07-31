Worrying scenes as play halted at St. Colman's Park - barrier gives way during Cork City goal celebration 

Cork City and Cobh Ramblers were playing their opening fixture of the FAI Cup. 
Worrying scenes as play halted at St. Colman's Park - barrier gives way during Cork City goal celebration 

WORRYING SCENES: Cork City fans after a fence gave way during celebrations. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 17:08
Shane Donovan

There were some unusual scenes at St Colmans' Park today as Leeside rivals Cork City and Cobh Ramblers played out their first-round FAI Cup tie. 

Play was halted for a time after Ruairi Keating opened the scoring for the away side. 

On the ball hitting the back of the net, the fence separating the supporters from the pitch gave way as the large Cork City following celebrated the first-half lead. 

Cork City fans after a fence gave way during celebrations for Ruairi Keating's goal during the FAI cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Cork City fans after a fence gave way during celebrations for Ruairi Keating's goal during the FAI cup against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The game got back underway after a period of time, and Cork City currently hold lead thanks to Keating's effort.

The supporters fence gives way as Cork City supporters celebrate their side's first goal. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
The supporters fence gives way as Cork City supporters celebrate their side's first goal. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

More in this section

St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford - Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Waterford knock out reigning FAI Cup champions St Pat's
Bluebell United v Galway United - Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Walsh and Lomboto at the double as Galway ease past Bluebell
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Virgil van Dijk says Darwin Nunez can learn Liverpool press from Roberto Firmino
Soccer - Barclays Under 21 Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton - Liverpool Academy

Malahide United see off Salthill Devon on penalties

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up