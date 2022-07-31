Irish international Farrelly completes move to Serie A side Parma 

Italian top-flight newcomers Parma have snapped up Ireland international Niamh Farrelly ahead of their Serie A debut against Inter Milan.

Lucan native Farrelly, capped four times, had lined up for Glasgow City since the moving from Peamount United at the start of 2021 but says she’s realising an ambition by gracing the highest level of Italian football.

Parma have been fast-tracked into Serie A from Serie D for the debut season of the fully professional league. Empoli relinquished their license and the Italian federation felt Parma’s drive towards professionalism merited taking the vacancy.

They have bolstered their ranks by signing Portuguese international Joana Marchão and Nora Heroum of Finland – both of whom were at the Euro finals in England – before snaring Farrelly.

Sono molto felice di firmare @1913parmacalcio . ✍🏼 Giocare a calcio in Serie A è sempre stato il mio sogno.

“Factor 50 every day, here we go,” wrote the 23-year-old on Twitter, confirming her transfer. They opened their campaign at Inter on August 27.

Farrelly had been a constant presence in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad but an ankle injury restricted her involvement in recent months. Victory over Finland in Tallaght on September 1 will seal progression into the play-offs for next year’s World Cup with the final qualifier in Slovakia five days later to spare.