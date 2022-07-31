Irish international Farrelly completes move to Serie A side Parma 

Lucan native Farrelly, capped four times, had lined up for Glasgow City since the moving from Peamount United at the start of 2021
Irish international Farrelly completes move to Serie A side Parma 

ITALIAN JOB: Niamh Farrelly of the Republic of Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 15:53
John Fallon

Italian top-flight newcomers Parma have snapped up Ireland international Niamh Farrelly ahead of their Serie A debut against Inter Milan.

Lucan native Farrelly, capped four times, had lined up for Glasgow City since the moving from Peamount United at the start of 2021 but says she’s realising an ambition by gracing the highest level of Italian football.

Parma have been fast-tracked into Serie A from Serie D for the debut season of the fully professional league. Empoli relinquished their license and the Italian federation felt Parma’s drive towards professionalism merited taking the vacancy.

They have bolstered their ranks by signing Portuguese international Joana Marchão and Nora Heroum of Finland – both of whom were at the Euro finals in England – before snaring Farrelly.

“Factor 50 every day, here we go,” wrote the 23-year-old on Twitter, confirming her transfer. They opened their campaign at Inter on August 27.

Farrelly had been a constant presence in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad but an ankle injury restricted her involvement in recent months. Victory over Finland in Tallaght on September 1 will seal progression into the play-offs for next year’s World Cup with the final qualifier in Slovakia five days later to spare.

More in this section

Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium New signing Julian Alvarez hopes to offer Man City ‘different solutions’
England Training and Press Conference - Wembley Stadium - Saturday July 30th England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany – Sarina Wiegman
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Jurgen Klopp impressed with Darwin Nunez impact as Reds claim Community Shield
Bray Wanderers v Derry City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bonagee United hit Pike Rovers for six

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up