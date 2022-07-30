Glass nets treble as Derry outclass Oliver Bond Celtic

New faces impressed for the home side in facile win over Leinster Senior League side.
CANDY MEN: Derry City’s James Akintunde celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with Michael Duffy.

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 18:58
Arthur Duffy

Derry City 7 Oliver Bond Celtic 0 

Four goals in arrears at the break, ruled out any FAI Cup shock at the Brandywell, Oliver Bond Celtic were clearly outclassed by Derry City.

While the victory had been expected, the performance of three new Derry signings impressed with Declan Glass netting a hat-trick and Mark Connolly also getting on the scoresheet.

Having bossed the ball from the kick-off, the home side moved into the driving seat within eight minutes.

New centre-back, Connolly found his former Dundee United team-mate Glass and when he sent James Akintune scampering through the visiting defence, the striker made no mistake in the one-on-one situation.

Derry doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Glass lashed the ball home from the angle after Patrick McEleney played him in and the Leinster Senior League side were in difficulty.

Indeed, that proved the case three minutes later, Glass netted his second and Derry's third goal when Akintunde set him up.

Unfortunately for Oliver Bond Celtic, Michael Malonre bundled Derry's Brandon Kavanagh to the ground inside the area five minutes before the break and Glass was presented with the ball and recorded a hat-trick on his debut.

And it got worse for the Dubliners when centre-back, Ciaran Walsh, failed to score from close range after Derry keeper, Brian Maher, failed to intercept Malone's deep free-kick.

Michael Duffy's return was warmly welcomed by the Brandywell faithful after the break and having combined with Patrick McEleney in the 61st minute, his blocked shot crashed off the body of Akintunde to make it 5-0 for the home side.

Connolly bundled the ball home in the 75th minute for 6-0 after Glass delivered the telling cross and Jamie McGonigle returned to scoring form three minutes from the end to complete the rout.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan (Porter, 62), Connolly, McJannet, Coll (S.McEleney, h/t); Diallo; Kavanagh (Duffy, h/t), P. McEleney (Thomson, 62), Glass, Graydon; Akintunde (McGonigle, 62).

OLIVER BOND CELTIC: Carey; Fagan (O'Neill, 68), Bateman, Walsh (Hudson, 77), Byrne; Malone (Bumole, 77), Brady; Hannon (Sandford, 68), Daly; Sule.

Referee: D. Tomney (Dublin)

