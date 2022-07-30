Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.
FRENCH CONNECTION: Arsenal's Nuno Tavares during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge last season.

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 12:15
Andy Hampson, PA

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have announced.

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021.

He scored once, in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in April.

Opportunities may have been more limited this season with Kieran Tierney manager Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back and another option in the position, Oleksandr Zinchenko, having recently joined the club.

