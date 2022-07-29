Second half onslaught sees Dundalk past Longford in FAI Cup

Dundalk 4 Longford Town 0

Dundalk found their shooting boots in the second half with four goals inside 10 minutes to comfortably see off Longford Town at Oriel Park and book their place in the next round of the FAI Cup.

Two goals from Greg Sloggett either side of strikes from Patrick Hoban and Joe Adams saw them run out comfortable and deserving winners against a Longford side who failed to register a shot throughtout.

Having beaten Gary Cronin’s Bray 6-0 in the opening round on the way to Cup glory with St Pat’s last season, Stephen O’Donnell will be hoping for a similar omen with the Co Louth side this year.

His side dominated from the off but struggled to find the breakthrough with Steven Bradley’s header against the post the closest they came in the opening half.

Longford did well to frustrate their opponents until the 58th minute but then the floodgates opened.

The breakthrough finally when Sloggett finished from close range after substitute Adams had been denied by Dennison.

Hoban then made it 2-0 three minutes later when he headed in from Lewis Macari’s cross before Adams made it three on 63 minutes with a shot from range that squirmed past Dennison.

Sloggett then completed the rout five minutes later with a simple tap-in after great work by Ryan O’Kane.

Longford had their keeper to thank for keeping the scoreline down after that as he made fine saves from David McMillan, John Martin and Ryan O’Kane.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari (Mountney 70), Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Martin 70), Doyle; Bradley, Ward (Adams 54), Hauge (O’Kane 54); Hoban (McMillan 70).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barker, Barnett (Lynch 75); McMenamy, Robinson (O’Brien 75); McCann (Chambers 56), S Verdon (A Verdon 61), Corbally; Adeyemo (Clarke 61).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).