UCD have too much for Cockhill Celtic as teenager Lonergan doubles up

UCD 3 Cockhill Celtic 0

Teenager Tommy Lonergan scored twice as UCD had far too much for Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic to ease through to the second round of the FAI Cup at the UCD Bowl.

With College dominant from the start, Cockhill had goalkeeper Daniel Houghton to thank early on with two tip over saves in quick succession to deny Sam Todd and Sean Brennan.

The Buncrana side threatened for the first time from their first free kick of the game on 28 minutes.

Adam McCarron headed on Corey McBride’s delivery for fellow defender Jason Breslin who hooked wide.

Having survived that minor scare, UCD broke the deadlock a minute later, 18-year-old striker Lonergan looping a header past Houghton from Brennan’s delightful left flank cross.

Lonergan was on hand again on 34 minutes to blast his second to the roof of the net from close-range following Dara Keane’s lay-off.

In a slow burner of a second half, Cockhill defended doggedly to frustrate UCD who laboured to work openings despite once again enjoying all the ball.

The visitors finally succumbed to a third goal on 76 minutes.

And it was simplicity itself. Evan Caffrey’s deep corner to the far post was met by right-back Michael Gallagher whose powerful header flew back across goal to the far corner of the net.

UCD: Healy; Gallagher (Duggan, 80), Keaney, Todd, Ryan (Norris, 69); Caffrey, Brennan; Dignam, Keane (Haist, 80), Duffy (Nolan, 69); Lonergan (O’Connor, 80).

Cockhill Celtic: Houghton; P. Doherty; McCarron (Hegarty, 73), Breslin (Moran, 81), L. McColgan; McLaughlin, Bradley (Doherty, 81), Slevin, McClure (C. McLaughlin, 81); S. Duffy (A. Duffy, 58), McBride.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).