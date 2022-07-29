Five-star Treaty ease to FAI Cup win over Usher Celtic

Treaty United 5-0 Usher Celtic

A dominant second half display from Treaty United ensure save passage into the last-16 of the FAI Cup. Three goals in 22 second half minutes put this tie to bed, after they’d led 1-0 at the midway point.

Usher, who ply their trade in the Leinster Senior League did show well in patches, particularly in a fairly even opening half, but ultimately the fitness of a United side mid-season told. Their quality too, as they created a glut of chances in a one-sided second half.

Sean Guerin’s first goal for the club opened the scoring after six minutes. He thundered home a header from Marc Ludden’s signature corner delivery.

The visitors had some early openings that worried United keeper Conor Winn.

Gareth Kilkenny had the best of those but failed to convert either of his openings on 21 minutes, firing over from close range after a good Winn save.

Dean George doubled the lead early in the second half, it was Ludden who slopped him in before a low finish saw the ball squeeze beyond Karl Lynam.

The Dubliner doubled his tally with a scrambled finish before sub Enda Curran completed the scoring with a well dispatched penalty with 20 minutes to go.

Tommy Barrett was able to give game time to recent signings Ben O’Riordan, Success Edogun and Darren Collins. The latter two coming in off the bench.

Edogun scored with the last act, driving home from 20-yards.

Overall, Usher boss Wesley Doyle will be happy with his sides endeavour, but they were well short of a seasoned Treaty side on the night.

Treaty United: Winn; O’Riordan, Guerins (D. Collins 72), McNamara, Ludden ©; Armshaw (Curran 62), Devitt (Kirrane 72), J. Collins (Conroy 62), Melody, Coustrain; George (Edogun 62).

Usher Celtic: Lynam; Curran, Martin, Keane (Darcy 76); J. McMahon (O’Keefe 72), A. McMahon (Grouse 72), Staunton, Douglas, Walker; Cannon (Martin 62), Kilkenny.

Referee: Robert Dowling