Barcelona make Jules Kounde their fifth signing of the summer

Barcelona have agreed the signing of France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and set a buy-out clause of £1billion euros
Barcelona make Jules Kounde their fifth signing of the summer

SIGNED: Jules Kounde is about to join Barcelona Pic: PA Wire via DPA/PA

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 21:13
PA Sport

Barcelona have agreed the signing of France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and set a buy-out clause of £1billion euros.

The Catalan club say Kounde, 23, will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

Kounde will be officially unveiled as a Barca player on Monday.

He will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

Kounde joined Sevilla  from Bordeaux in 2019 and won the Europa League in his first season in Spain. He has played 11 times for France.

More in this section

The key battles which could determine outcome of England-Germany The key battles which could determine outcome of England-Germany
Oxford United v Milton Keynes Dons - Sky Bet League One The Irish players out to make a mark in the EFL this season
Sligo Rovers v Motherwell - UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg Uefa grant Sligo Rovers permission to host Viking at the Showgrounds 
BarcelonaPlace: UK
Graham Alexander 28/7/2022

Motherwell sack Graham Alexander in wake of Sligo Rovers defeat

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up