The Irish players out to make a mark in the EFL this season

As the squeeze tightens on the Irish presence in the Premier League, the lower tiers of the English structure will again serve as a green harvest.

Stephen Kenny’s 27-man squad selected for the last gathering – June’s Uefa Nations League quadruple header – featured just five players who will begin the campaign at Premier League clubs.

That three of those are goalkeepers underscores the drift.

In fairness, that could be construed as a deceptive snapshot, for no longer does budding talent have to rely on U23 games for sharpness.

Troy Parrott at Preston North End and Stoke City pair Gavin Kilkenny and Will Smallbone made the right calls by fleeing the top-flight periphery for bigger roles in the Championship. Many of their peers frustrated by the bottlenecks obscuring their sight would be encouraged to do likewise before the window shuts next month.

It all kicks off this weekend and no need to be disillusioned with the natural order of things. Lest we not forget that the two latest Irish Premier League newcomers, Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins, attracted eight-figure transfers from their exploits off-Broadway.

Here we handpick 10 of the weekend fixtures carrying particular Irish interest:

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackpool v Reading (Sat, 3pm):

Two of Ireland’s stars from their last tournament qualification in 2016, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long, have left behind the uncertainty of the Premier League stage for a clearer run at games. Hendrick has kicked his last ball for Newcastle United and will utilise the season-long loan at Reading to elongate his career beyond 31 in January. Long will relish the return to his alma mater. Richard Keogh and CJ Hamilton should figure for Blackpool.

Cardiff City v Norwich City (Sat, 3pm):

Major injuries curbed the seasons of Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele just as they were showing glimpses of their ability to lighten up a testing Premier League season for Norwich City. Now back in the Championship, scope exists for the pair to stitch runs of games together. New Cardiff recruit Callum O’Dowda could do with rising from the slumber he descended into at Bristol City.

Millwall v Stoke City (Sat, 3pm):

Michael O’Neill has broadened the Irish colony by adding John O’Shea to his backroom staff and securing the loans of Kilkenny and Smallbone. Although Kilkenny has proven he can cope at Championship level, his U21 midfield colleague Smallbone gets the opportunity of passing his test. Underrated right-back Danny McNamara could be nearing the end of his long spell at Millwall, with QPR and others circling.

Rotherham United v Swansea City (Sat, 3pm):

Newly-promoted Rotherham will lean on their Irish quartet of Chiedozie Ogbene, Georgie Kelly, JJ Kayode and latest capture Peter Kioso to avoid another immediate League One return. Warding off interest in Ogbene will be crucial but the Championship is a level he must conquer regardless. International teammate Michael Obafemi, facing him today, achieved just that last season with 12 goals.

STEP UP: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene, left, will test himself in the English second tier this term.

Wigan Athletic v Preston North End (Sat, 3pm):

Fitness fanatic James McClean and Will Keane have points to prove for Wigan this term, similar to Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott in their opposition. The latter pair are at opposite ends of their careers, yet share a desire for stability. Alan Browne has had that at Preston, albeit without hitting the heights to attract Premier League bids. This could be the season to spike his profile.

LEAGUE ONE

Cambridge United v MK Dons (Sat, 3pm):

Stadium MK is becoming a haven for Irish players and the latest intake will look to emulate the feats of last season’s loanees, Parrott and Conor Coventry. Darragh Burns, their €180,000 purchase from St Patrick’s Athletic, has been prominent in pre-season while another bargain buy from Bohemians, Dawson Devoy, will embrace his new surroundings. Another arrival, Conor Grant, and dependable defender Warren O’Hora complete the legion.

Derby County v Oxford United (Sat, 3pm):

A sense of calm has engulfed Derby under new ownership and their expectation of reversing the downward spiral to League One centres on the Irish contribution. Academy products Jason Knight and Eiran Cashin will be fixtures in that revival but so will be the thirtysomething trio of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Collins. Their experience is invaluable. New Oxford capture Ed McGinty may have to wait until the Carabao Cup for exposure.

DERBY DAYS: Jason Knight will be of central importance at Pride Park again.

Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley (Sat, 3pm):

Compatriots Conor McCarthy and Luca Connell have differing experiences in Scotland before landing in Barnsley for their tilt at bouncing back to the Championship. McCarthy developed into a solid performer at St Mirren under Jim Goodwin while Connell stagnated at Celtic.

Sunderland v Coventry City (Sunday 12 pm):

Patrick Vieira wasn’t afraid to blood Irish youngsters Jake O’Brien, Killian Phillips and Tayo Adaramola during Crystal Palace’s pre-season schedule but loaning the latter to Coventry was wise for all parties. He’s capable of using last season’s first-team breakthrough as a springboard for a longer run at league level.

LEAGUE TWO

Stockport County v Barrow (Sat, 3pm):

Paddy Madden’s firepower helped County bring their 11-year league hiatus and he’s been rewarded with the captaincy. Equally intriguing to watch will be the endeavours of James Browne. The ex-Drogheda United defender earned a contract extension and will spend the season at the school of hard knocks as an audition for the big time.