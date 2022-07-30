Keegan on Cork derby tie: 'There’s a quiet confidence that we could give them a rattle' 

FAI Cup first round: Cobh Ramblers FC v Cork City FC, St. Colman's Park, Sunday (4pm).

Highpoints to mark the centenary of Cobh Ramblers have been scarce this year but Shane Keegan feels scalping their local rivals in Sunday’s FAI Cup opening round would leave an indelible imprint.

On paper at least, Cork City have this mismatch under control.

Colin Healy’s side are on a one-way track to the title and promotion – riding the crest of a wave that an unbeaten 21-game run generates.

Cobh, conversely, couldn’t buy a win since April, parting ways with Darren Murphy en route and shipped 10 goals without scoring in three games.

Then came the upturn last week. Keegan masterminded the first win of his reign on Friday by sweeping past Bray Wanderers 3-1, following it up with a Munster Senior Cup 5-0 triumph over Rockmount three days later. Nine changes were made for the latest victory, intensifying competition for this big occasion.

That a cohort of Cobh players are facing their former club only sates the appetite of the group. A couple of results have shaded the outlook to a degree nobody anticipated.

“If this game had been last week, we might have been fearful but all of a sudden we’re in a very, very different state of mind,” explained Keegan, who previously managed fellow First Division outfits Wexford and Galway United.

“Rather than worrying about what Cork would do to us, there’s a quiet confidence that we could give them a rattle and possibly spring an upset.

“We showed enough over the course of those games for people to feel it’s not the dead rubber they thought it was.

“Given it’s a local derby, the important thing is to have big numbers there. It’s vital to get the fans there to match Cork in numbers and voice.

“The brief coming in here was with one eye on next year but given it's the Centenary we want to give a few highs before the end of this season. A win over Cork would tick that box.

“The FAI Cup is a leveller and there’s a bit more on the line for the winners. Getting to knock out a local rival is an extra incentive.

“I don’t need to rev up players or throw out the line about them not being good enough for this lot. We’ve a few lads that were surplus to requirements there, which will naturally give them an edge. They’ll have points to prove which will hopefully work in our favour.”

City boss Colin Healy doesn’t pay much heed to Cobh’s position in the table. Second from bottom is the position Keegan expects them to remain as he reviews his squad with the focus on thriving next season.

“Form doesn’t come into these games,” asserted Healy.

“It’s always difficult going to St Colman’s Park but our players know what they’re in for. There’ll be a big crowd there.

“We’d love to have an FAI Cup run. We’re doing well in the league but my view is that the more games we play, the better for us.”