'We deserve our place' - Saints earned respect on way to Sofia showdown, says boss Tim Clancy

Tim Clancy feels his St Patrick’s Athletic side belatedly gained the respect they deserved from NŠ Mura after dumping the Slovenians out of the Europa League Conference on Thursday.

The side that beat Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s group stage were hot favourites to reach the third round – with Clancy and Chris Forrester highlighting their complacency and superior attitude during last week’s 1-1 draw at Richmond Park.

They learnt the hard way not to underestimate the Saints, failing to build on their lead in Dublin and drawing a blank on their home patch. Clancy’s side seized the moment to prevail in a sudden-death penalty shootout – setting up a meeting with Bulgarian powerhouses CSKA Sofia next week.

“They showed a lot more respect after the game,” noted the manager, who moved from Drogheda United to replace the departed Stephen O’Donnell in the off-season.

“Mura had looked at getting us out of the way and into the next round but they changed their formation for the second leg and made personnel changes.” Clancy had particular praise for goalkeeper Joseph Anang, who the Saints have borrowed for the season.

“Joe has been excellent since he came in from West Ham,” he said.

“Some of the saves he made in 90 minutes and extra time were exceptional and he saved one of the penalties as well.

“He's getting exposure in big games like this that you don't get in the U23s over in England.

“The loan is beneficial to him. It's temporary as Joe will have an amazing career after us but we're delighted to see him progress for as long as he's here.”

The FAI Cup holders’ delegation travelled home today via Vienna armed with a guaranteed €850,000 of prize-money too.

They’ll be back in the air for the trip to Sofia but must first deal with Waterford in the opening hurdle of defending their Cup.

“We deserve our place in the next round, having played well over two legs, and we know it will be a big ask against CSKA,” Clancy added.

“We're delighted to get through and the focus turns to Sunday and Waterford in the Cup. We'll worry about next Thursday after that.”

The Saints – like Sligo for their meeting with Viking from Stavanger – will have to relocate to a stadium meeting Uefa’s criteria for the third round. Tallaght is the likely venue for the second leg on Thursday week, August 11.