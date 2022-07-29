Watch: Shane Blaney's stunning free-kick that set Bit O' Red up for historic night 

Blaney's fourth minute strike was the catalyst for Sligo to secure the historic victory over the Scottish outfit
ONTO THE NEXT: Sligo’s Shane Blaney celebrates after the game. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 09:08
Shane Donovan

Sligo Rovers secured a historic victory last night as they beat Scottish Premiership side Motherwell to advance to the third qualifying round of European competition for the first time. 

The Bit O' Red held a one-goal advantage from the first leg in Scotland last week, meaning they had the valuable lead to cling onto at the Showgrounds. 

Cling on to? 

There wasn't to be much of that, as four minutes in Shane Blaney gave the home side a one-nil lead, much to the delight of the bumper home crowd. 

Blaney's stunner of a free-kick sent Sligo on their way, and trailing 2-nil on aggregate, Motherwell had to try and force the issue but Luke McNicholas' goal was not to be breached.

Motherwell, pushing for a way back into the game eventually left big gaps in their defence - gaps Max Mata was only too happy to exploit. 

His added-time goal sealed the tie and a 3-nil aggregate win for the League of Ireland outfit. 

Scenes at the Showgrounds!

