Watch: Shane Blaney's stunning free-kick that set Bit O' Red up for historic night 

Sligo Rovers secured a historic victory last night as they beat Scottish Premiership side Motherwell to advance to the third qualifying round of European competition for the first time.
The Bit O' Red held a one-goal advantage from the first leg in Scotland last week, meaning they had the valuable lead to cling onto at the Showgrounds.
Cling on to?
There wasn't to be much of that, as four minutes in Shane Blaney gave the home side a one-nil lead, much to the delight of the bumper home crowd.
An absolutely incredible free kick from Shane Blaney to double the @sligorovers lead on aggregate! 😱— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) July 28, 2022
A tough task is now even tougher for Motherwell 😬 pic.twitter.com/inVxiQJ0ld
Blaney's stunner of a free-kick sent Sligo on their way, and trailing 2-nil on aggregate, Motherwell had to try and force the issue but Luke McNicholas' goal was not to be breached.
Motherwell, pushing for a way back into the game eventually left big gaps in their defence - gaps Max Mata was only too happy to exploit.
His added-time goal sealed the tie and a 3-nil aggregate win for the League of Ireland outfit.
Max Mata seals it for @sligorovers! 🔴— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) July 28, 2022
"Sligo Rovers have put on a show, and they are making history tonight" 🎙
Incredible scenes at The Showgrounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/62cgiNd8ql
Scenes at the Showgrounds!