'A big statement for the club and the league' - LOI sides make European strides 

It’s been a Triple-S week for League of Ireland teams after St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers joined Shamrock Rovers in the third round of European competition.

Though Shamrock Rovers had earned that right a fortnight ago by leaping the initial Champions League hurdle, they still managed to win against a Ludogorets side bankrolled by off multiples of resources on Tuesday. They meet Shkupi from North Macedonia in the first leg next Thursday aiming for a playoff shot at reaching the Europa League group stage.

Sligo and St Patrick’s are the survivors in the Conference League, thanks to a pair of thrilling victories on Thursday night.

While Sligo upset SPFL outfit Motherwell by winning their legs 1-0 and 2-0, the Saints were stretched in the sultry Slovenian conditions, taking NŠ Mura to sudden death following a scoreless draw.

They held their nerve to prevail, with Eoin Doyle, Ronan Couglan, Jason McClelland, new pair Thijs Timmermans and Serge Atakayi, as well as Joe Redmond converting in a 6-5 triumph.

Next up for the Saints is the mighty CSKA Sofia, with Sligo facing Norwegians Viking from Stavanger – the relentless nature of the competition in the World Cup season meaning the ties proceed next Thursday.

St Pat's boss Tim Clancy said: “To go through is a big result. The first leg gave us belief that we could compete against them. Joseph made some good saves but we had a few chances ourselves. Once you get to penalties, it’s a lottery.”

Sligo manager John Russell, appointed only last month in succession to his former boss Liam Buckley, said: “This is the first time Sligo have reached the third round, so we've made a big statement for the club and the League as a whole.

“I’m proud of the players but you could feel the energy coming into a sold-out Showgrounds tonight. We could have been better in possession but to top it off with a second goal at the end was brilliant.” Russell admitted the superior attitude shown towards his team – encapsulated by them branded Irish minnows last week – was just the fuel they needed to complete the mission.

“I had a chuckle when I heard that last week and have to admit I used it as motivation in the dressing-room before this leg,” he explained.

“Listening to the Scottish press on the eve of the game, they expected Motherwell to come into town and roll into the next round but I knew that wouldn’t be the case.”