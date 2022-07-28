Resilient Sligo Rovers make history as they overcome Motherwell

UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round - Second Leg

Sligo Rovers 2 (Shane Blaney 4, Max Mata 90), Motherwell (Scotland) 0 (Sligo won 3-0 on aggregate)

SLIGO Rovers produced another remarkable display of resilience when overcoming Scottish Premiership side Motherwell at The Showgrounds.

An outstanding goal by Shane Blaney from a free-kick in the fourth minute set Sligo up and Max Mata's cool finish in the 90th minute saw Sligo win 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.

This result puts Sligo into the third round of a European competition for the first time in the club's history - their reward is a clash with Norway's Viking FK in the third qualifying round.

Sligo went into this tie holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg courtesy of striker Aidan Keena's 13th goal of the season and a heroic defensive display.

Keena led Sligo's attack for the second leg, with manager John Russell naming the same side that started the game at Motherwell's Fir Park.

But Sligo's new addition Fabrice Hartmann, an on-loan signing from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, wasn't eligible to feature.

Motherwell, who start their domestic season this Sunday, gave a start to Dubliner Ross Tierney, the ex-Bohemians winger.

Sligo made a perfect start when they took the lead after four minutes.

Aidan Keena won a free-kick and from around 30 yards centre-back Shane Blaney curled a wonderful effort into the top corner.

There was no Motherwell wall as, given the distance, it was expected that Blaney would simply loft the ball into the packed penalty area.

This incredible and possibly unexpected goal doubled Sligo's advantage overall and meant Motherwell needed to score three times.

Motherwell thought they had equalised in the 13th minute through Ricki Lamie after a free-kick delivery into the Sligo box but an offside call ruled it out.

Kevin van Veen got a header on target but the ball was straight at Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas as the hosts were digging in as Motherwell dominated possession.

There were further chances for the visitors but the shots from Kevin van Veen and Barry Maguire were off target.

Aidan Keena's ambitious long-range shot that trailed wide after 30 minutes was Sligo's first goal attempt since taking the lead.

Sligo finally began to threaten, having absorbed a lot of pressure, and an Aidan Keena snapshot in the 41st minute forced Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly into a fine stop.

The second-half pattern was more of the same - Motherwell with possession but without enough craft and Sligo defending diligently as goalscorer Shane Blaney was impressive.

Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas was in the right place to keep out a flicked effort from Motherwell substitute Connor Shields.

A rare Sligo raid led to Will Fitzgerald setting up David Cawley, whose shot was blocked.

Luke McNicholas continued to be assured and he grabbed a Ricki Lamie header as Motherwell were relying on set-pieces to find a way back.

The Scottish outfit created a good opportunity in the 75th minute but Joseph Efford, a second-half replacement, mishit his volley.

Then Ricki Lamie headed over from close-range following a Motherwell corner.

Sligo maintained their composure, with Garry Buckley switched to midfield following Nando Pijnaker's introduction, and substitute Max Mata completed a memorable night in the 90th minute with a polished finish following an Aidan Keena assist.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney, Buckley, Kirk; Morahan (Mata 70), McDonnell (Barlow 78), O'Sullivan, Cawley (Pijnaker 78), Fitzgerald (Liivak 90); Keena

Motherwell: Kelly; McGinn, Lamie, Mugabi (Johansen 69), Carroll; Spittal (Shields 46), Maguire (Goss 69), Slattery; Tierney (Efforts 69), Van Been, Morris Referee: Bojan Pandzic (Sweden)