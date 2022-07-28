Shamrock Rovers recruit former Dundalk defender Cleary, tie down young prodigy Justin Ferizaj

Shamrock Rovers have recruited an experienced performer in Dan Clary and nailed down a promising one in Justin Ferizaj.

Cleary (26) has returned to the League of Ireland just six months into his contract at St Johnstone due to personal reasons.

He’s not rejoining Dundalk, where he was brought to in 2018 by Stephen Kenny, winning the double in his first season and retaining the league the following year.

The Lilywhites could badly do with their former centre-back after Mark Connolly opted to end his loan spell from Dundee United there and sign a two-and-a-half year contract with Derry City.

It wasn’t to be as Cleary, who hails from Drimnagh, stayed close to home by strengthening a Rovers side chasing their third title on the spin.

Unlike Dundalk, they have European football this season, with at least four more games left despite getting knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday by Ludogorets.

Cleary will in the short-term provide cover for defensive rock Pico Lopes, recently sidelined for eight weeks with a knee injury.

“There is a family situation going on at the moment, so I am happy to come back home. Stephen Bradley made contact which was perfect timing,” explained Cleary, who progressed to the Liverpool first-team squad for their 2015 pre-season when he was an apprentice at Anfield.

“Rovers have always been a massive club in Ireland, back then they were big as well. It's good to see how well they have been doing the last few years and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.” “Jack Byrne and I have been friends for years. We went on trial together when we were about 13, so I’m looking forward to seeing him every day” Ferizaj has penned his first professional contract, ending speculation in the short-term at least about a move to the continent.

The emergence of the 17-year-old midfielder into the first-team picture has aroused interest from several European clubs, with Sampdoria tabling a three-year contract offer.

Rovers were eager to tie down the Ireland U19 international who has featured off the bench in home legs of both the Champions League rounds.

He has committed to the Hoops on a deal running until November 2023, with no release clause included. Rovers were burnt on the deal that saw Lincoln City only having to pay €30,000 for inspirational attacker Danny Mandroiu in this transfer window.

Ferizaj turns 18 in January, bringing over the age UK clubs can import players from Ireland under Brexit rules.

A cluster of English Premier League clubs are already monitoring the situation but the aim of the player in the meantime will be to break into the Hoops team as they chase a double.