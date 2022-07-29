Cork SHC: Opening battle between near North Cork neighbours sure to draw a crowd

It’s ready, set, go for the runners and riders in the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship later today and across the rest of the weekend.

There’s a fine spread of heavyweight bouts to whet the appetite for the weeks ahead, beginning with this evening’s clash of reigning champions Midleton and a Douglas team Cork hurling folk have been waiting years to see deliver on their potential (a game which is being broadcast live by the Irish Examiner).

Tomorrow then brings together perennial challengers Sarsfields and Louis Mulqueen’s Blackrock. Also at 7pm on Saturday evening is the meeting of neighbours Kanturk and Newtownshandrum, and this North Cork derby will draw a sizeable crowd to Charleville.

The same as was the case in 2018, Newtownshandrum again provide first day opposition as Kanturk return to the top table.

When promoted to the senior ranks for the first time at the end of 2017, Kanturk had planned on spending a lot longer than two seasons in the top flight. But having managed only one win across 2018 and ‘19, the Duhallow men fell outside the top 12 ranked teams when the senior grade was split in two during the county championship restructure ahead of 2020.

Senior A semi-finalists that season, Donagh Duane and Frank Flannery took them two steps further in 2021, Kanturk booking their ticket back to the big time with a younger side than was the case four years ago.

Colin Walsh, who top scored in last year’s county final win over Fr O’Neill’s with 3-1 from play, still has another year at U20 level, as does his first cousin Tommy who made his championship debut for the Cork senior footballers this year.

Colin was a starter on this year’s Cork U20 hurling team, while it was another Kanturk youngster, Brian O’Sullivan, who was easily the county’s most impressive and consistent performer in the Munster U20 championship.

Operating from midfield, the 2021 All-Ireland U20 winner contributed four points from play in both the group game against Limerick and semi-final against Tipperary.

Rory Sheahan also brought an All-Ireland underage medal back to Kanturk last year. He saw game-time in Cork’s All-Ireland minor final win, and given he is now eligible for adult fare, Sheahan provides a further youthful option to management.

“We have had a good injection of youth the last couple of years,” said Kanturk captain Darren Browne.

“We had Colin Walsh and Brian O’Sullivan with the Cork U20s, they bring great energy to the place. They are fierce talented and that just rubs off on others. And we haven’t lost too many players the last couple of years either, only Anthony Nash and Alan Sheehy from the starting 15. There’s a nice blend of youth and experience there. We have a talented group, and we just have to go out and show that over the next few weeks.”

And Browne believes that Kanturk are now better prepared for the task at hand this time around.

“You need to have a proper structure in place and a good game-plan before you step onto the field. The last time, we were playing a bit off the cuff. We didn’t really have a proper strategy going into the games. We have worked on a gameplan throughout the year. Everybody knows their role and what their responsibility is on the field. Fellas are more experienced, and they are probably taking on more of a leadership role, as well. We know what to expect too in terms of the pace of games. I think we have a good chance to push on and try and rattle a few feathers.”

They are hoping that begins with victory tomorrow against the neighbours.

“Newtown are only over the road from us. The last time we played them in 2018, they played us off the pitch. It was a five-point hammering.” 25-year-old Browne, who is one of 12 dual players to start on both Kanturk teams, was part of the Cork senior hurling set-up during John Meyler’s tenure in 2018 and ‘19. The defender saw league action both springs and made his sole championship appearance when introduced as a sub during the preliminary quarter-final win over Westmeath three years ago.

Not involved during Kieran Kingston’s second coming, Browne is determined to try and catch the attention of new manager Pat Ryan.

“I am young yet, only 25, so if I can keep improving and playing well, I might get an opportunity. It would be great to be able to pull the red jersey back on in some capacity.”