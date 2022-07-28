FAI Cup previews: Minnows looking to shock League of Ireland favourites 

FAI Cup - First Round Fixtures - Friday, July 29

Maynooth University Town FC v Villa FC, NUI Astro Maynooth, 7:30pm:

The only all-non-league tie of Friday’s schedule, Maynooth beat Cobh on their way to last season’s quarter finals but are up against steely sorts in Cup debutants Villa from Waterford. Conor Coad’s side are reigning FAI Junior Cup champions.

Verdict: Maynooth.

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm:

Bray’s First Division campaign went from bad to worse last week when losing to lowly Cobh Ramblers and it won’t get any easier against a Shels side seeking their third straight win. Damien Duff squares up against his first agent, Pat Devlin, in the dugout.

Verdict: Shelbourne.

Derry City FC v Oliver Bond Celtic, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45pm:

The story of Oliver Bond and their founder Eddie Keogh has been remarkable since their inception five years ago and the sense of club community will be evident by the crowd they bring from Dublin to Derry. The non-league side will be winners regardless of the outcome.

Verdict: Derry.

Drogheda United v Athlone Town, Head in the Game Park, 7:45pm:

Drogs will on a high after holding Shamrock Rovers to a draw but their scorer Evan Weir is suspended. They’ll still be favourites to progress against an Athlone side who reached the semi-finals two years ago but prop up the First Division.

Verdict: Drogheda.

Dundalk v Longford Town, Oriel Park, 7:45pm:

2021 winners and last year’s semi-finalists Dundalk have added Alfie Lewis, Robbie McCourt and Norwegian Runar Hauge but will be without manager Stephen O’Donnell and his assistant Patrick Cregg on the sideline, both through suspension. Inconsistent Longford are always capable of causing an upset.

Verdict: Dundalk.

Treaty United FC v Usher Celtic, Markets Field, 7:45pm:

Former Shelbourne midfielder Jordan Buckley is the Usher livewire Treaty have to coral if they’re to avoid this banana skin. Last year, Treaty almost shocked Dundalk on their Cup bow and this is a different challenge against a well-drilled outfit from the Dublin city quays.

Verdict: Treaty.

UCD AFC v Cockhill Celtic, UCD Bowl, 7:45pm:

Nine-in-a-row Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill will be light of a few mainstays on their trip to Donegal which could militate against a scalp being taken. UCD cannot afford to be complacent against any team given their struggles but should carry sufficient threat to advance.

Verdict: UCD.

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm:

The Leinster Senior League club, in various guises, have figured regularly in the top echelon but facing the best team in the country while they’re still in pre-season presents an arduous task. “They’ll come to Tallaght and play with a bit of freedom as it’s a free hit for them,“ predicted Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

Verdict: Shamrock Rovers.

Finn Harps FC v Bohemian FC, Finn Park, 8pm:

A draw neither team would have wished for but one Harps have to relish as an opportunity to park their relegation woes. A much-changed Bohemians, reeling from the loss of Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere, will be aiming for another trail to the Aviva, this time closing the deal.

Verdict: Bohemians.