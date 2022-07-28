Bohemians favour terracing in Dalymount makeover

Bohemians would prefer for Dalymount Park to be refurbished to include terracing rather than rebuilt as the inflation crisis puts the squeeze on major Irish sporting infrastructural projects.

An original plan to demolish the famed Phibsborough and construct a 6,000 all-seater arena soared in cost from €36m to €52m, forcing a major rethink.

Equally relevant to revising plans was the withdrawal of Shelbourne from the project. They decided in February to remain at nearby Tolka Park instead of becoming co-tenants with local rivals Bohemians.

What Dublin City Council have been left with is two options – a scaled-down version of the initial design, estimated to cost €46m, or enhancing the existing shell.

That would involve building a new stand on the currently disused Connaught Street side, housing up to 5,000 seats, and gutting beneath their current Jodi Stand on the opposite side.

Terracing at either end – the bigger one catering for 2,000 fans – is to complete the 10,000 capacity project for a 2026 move-in.

Either way, they will likely have to vacate the venue during construction to set up a temporary base elsewhere – and that isn’t necessarily to Tolka.

Their appetite for introducing terracing, according to club chief operating officer Daniel Lambert, prevailed from the outset of planning but the recent change by Uefa to allow safe-standing, coupled with the club’s visit to Bundesliga club Union Berlin, has reaffirmed the desire.

Whatever of the two options is decided upon on September 4, the project remains fully dependent on Government funding.

Inflation has already derailed the design but an outright recession, Lambert admits, could jeopardise the entire project.

That doomsday scenario is being contemplated yet, only what the original home of football, which staged its first game in 1901, will look like in its next form.

“That would be probably fair to say,” Lambert said about their preference for reverting to the traditional method of supporters watching games.

“There’s still a process here. A multi-criteria analysis is in place for a public project will ultimately decide which one but that’s fair to say.

“The reaction of our members at Wednesday’s annual general meeting would indicate the same.

“That option seems to give people lots of things – the terracing, the bigger capacity and retaining the sense of Dalymount.

“Lansdowne Road as the Aviva doesn’t feel like the same place anymore. That can have good and bad elements to it.

“We want a ground with a good atmosphere that gets as many people in as possible to enjoy a game of football. It’s important that fan experience comes first.

“Union’s ground is the extreme example. They have three sides of a Bundesliga ground with 15,000 of their 18,000-capacity for terracing. The atmosphere is fantastic.

“You don’t go there and feel inadequate. If anything, it feels more of a football ground. In this proposal, we’d have 2000 fans behind the goal for probably the best atmosphere in the country.

“Look at all of Croke Park and the best atmosphere is on the Hill. We’d be delighted with terracing.” The project has received glowing political support from the outset, especially local senior TDs from either side of the divide, Paschal Donohoe and Mary Lou McDonald, and despite the glut of delays and the u-turn by Shels, confidence of a successful outcome hasn’t dimmed.

Whatever funds emerge from the ‘Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund’, Dalymount leads the queue.

“We are number one in the group of projects that includes Glanmire (FAI training centre), the RDS, Connacht Rugby and Finn Park,” added Lambert, who says they would replicate last year’s move to Aviva if they advanced to the group stages of European competition.

“They are all in the same position; the costs they had anticipated have all risen to a higher level,” said Lambert.

“We have had lots of meetings with Ministers, TDs and councillors in the local area, and everyone wants it to happen.”

In the meantime, while they await a decision on the model and progress to planning stage, a temporary stand is to be erected on the Connaught side – raising the capacity from 3740 to 4500. Bohs have regularly sold out their matches before and after the pandemic and this will ease some of the demand they couldn’t accommodate.