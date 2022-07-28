Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool

Both players have been injured during pre-season and neither will be able to feature in the curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium.
Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to miss Community Shield for Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the Community Shield due to injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 14:38
Andy Hampson

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Both players have been injured during pre-season and neither will be able to feature in the curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium.

Alisson is the closest to being available having resumed training after an abdominal problem but the Brazilian is targeting the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

Diogo Jota has been troubled by a hamstring injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Jota has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not even with the squad at their training camp in Austria this week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Thursday: “Ali trained today more than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend.

“Diogo is not here with us so how could he play a football game? It will take a while, unfortunately.”

Due to the early start to the campaign this year, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Klopp is to arrange another friendly for his side after the season has started (Adam Davy/PA)

Because of that, the Reds are to play another friendly the day after the Community Shield and they are to arrange another for after the Fulham fixture.

Klopp said: “We have to extend our pre-season, if you like, into the season.

“We play on Saturday against City and we play a pre-season friendly on Sunday against Strasbourg. Then Fulham and the next day we play another game.”

Nevertheless, Klopp is hoping his FA Cup-winning side can hit the ground running this weekend against champions City, the team who pipped them to the Premier League title by just one point last season.

The German said: “It’s very important. We have played this ‘final’ a couple of times and it would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet, so we will give it a try.”

More in this section

Sporting Kansas City v Sacramento Republic FC Irish duo help Sacramento reach US Open Cup final after historic MLS shock
England v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group I - Wembley Stadium FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley
On This Day in 2013: Luis Suarez causes outrage by biting Branislav Ivanovic Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>SETBACK: Caoimhín Kelleher. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Kelleher to miss Liverpool curtain raiser due to groin strain 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up