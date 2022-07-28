Kelleher to miss Liverpool curtain raiser due to groin strain 

An injury sustained while playing for Ireland last month has prevented Caoimhín Kelleher deputising for fellow casualty Alisson in Liverpool’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday.
Mystery surrounded the Corkman’s absence from the Reds’ pre-season games and but it has emerged that a groin strain has kept him sidelined.
Kelleher was Alisson’s back-up last season, making eight appearances including a match-winning intervention in the Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out, but third-choice Adrian will deputise for the Premier League curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium. Wembley is unavailable due to the Women’s Euro final on Sunday.
Klopp says his Brazilian stopper, who had played just 45 minutes in pre-season, will be fit for Saturday week’s opener against newly-promoted Fulham.
Kelleher, 23, has started the last six Ireland games, including the Nations League quadruple-header in June, and Stephen Kenny has a dilemma now that his previous first-choice Gavin Bazunu is back from injury. Mark Travers is also in the equation, as he’ll start Bournemouth’s Premier League campaign as their guaranteed No 1. Bazunu is expected to enjoy the same status for new club Southampton.
Ireland complete their campaign by travelling to Scotland on September 24 before hosting Armenia three days later.