Kelleher to miss Liverpool curtain raiser due to groin strain 

Mystery surrounded the Corkman’s absence from the Reds’ pre-season games and but it has emerged that a groin strain has kept him sidelined.
SETBACK: Caoimhín Kelleher. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 15:07
John Fallon

An injury sustained while playing for Ireland last month has prevented Caoimhín Kelleher deputising for fellow casualty Alisson in Liverpool’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Kelleher was Alisson’s back-up last season, making eight appearances including a match-winning intervention in the Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out, but third-choice Adrian will deputise for the Premier League curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium. Wembley is unavailable due to the Women’s Euro final on Sunday.

Klopp says his Brazilian stopper, who had played just 45 minutes in pre-season, will be fit for Saturday week’s opener against newly-promoted Fulham.

Kelleher, 23, has started the last six Ireland games, including the Nations League quadruple-header in June, and Stephen Kenny has a dilemma now that his previous first-choice Gavin Bazunu is back from injury. Mark Travers is also in the equation, as he’ll start Bournemouth’s Premier League campaign as their guaranteed No 1. Bazunu is expected to enjoy the same status for new club Southampton.

Ireland complete their campaign by travelling to Scotland on September 24 before hosting Armenia three days later.

<p>GIANTKILLER: Dan Casey of the Sacramento Republic FC celebrates their victory after a U.S. Open Cup Semifinal game between Sporting Kansas City and Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on July 27, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)</p>

Irish duo help Sacramento reach US Open Cup final after historic MLS shock

READ NOW

