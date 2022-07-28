Irish duo help Sacramento reach US Open Cup final after historic MLS shock

The semi-final had been billed as one of the biggest sporting events in Sacramento's history.
Irish duo help Sacramento reach US Open Cup final after historic MLS shock

GIANTKILLER: Dan Casey of the Sacramento Republic FC celebrates their victory after a U.S. Open Cup Semifinal game between Sporting Kansas City and Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park on July 27, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 09:36
Dylan O’ Connell

Irish duo Dan Casey and Lee Desmond made US Soccer history this morning as they helped Sacramento Republic beat MLS side Sporting Kansas City in the US Open Cup semi-finals.

The semi-final had been billed as one of the biggest sporting events in Sacramento's history. And the Quails are now the first team from outside the US top flight to reach the final since Charleston Battery in 2008.

They needed penalties to see off Kansas after a goalless 120 minutes at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

Both Casey and Desmond played the full game in searing temperatures in northern California.

In the shoot-out, former United States international Graham Zusi missed and Rodrigo Alvarez scored the decisive spot kick.

Desmond played for St Patrick's Athletic for six seasons until he joined Sacramento last December. His last game for Pat's was the FAI Cup final win over rivals Bohs. 

Former Cork City man Casey has also played for Bohemians and had a spell at Sunderland's underage sides.

The USL Championship side went into the game with a reputation for giant-killing after they knocked LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes out of this year’s edition of the US Open Cup.

Results like this are very rare in the competition, only one team from outside MLS has won the cup since the league was founded in 1993.

That was Rochester New York and they did so by beating Colorado Rapids in the final in 1999.

Sacramento Republic will have an opportunity to finish their fairy-tale run when they face Orlando City in the final in September.

More in this section

Germany v France - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Semi Final - Stadium MK Germany face England in Euro 2022 final after narrow victory against France
England v Germany - Arnold Clark Cup - Molineux Stadium England to face old foes Germany in Euro 2022 final – their past meetings
A view of Dalymount Park 16/7/2022 Dalymount designs and delays a further setback for Bohemians 
On This Day in 2013: Luis Suarez causes outrage by biting Branislav Ivanovic

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up