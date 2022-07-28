Irish duo help Sacramento reach US Open Cup final after historic MLS shock

Irish duo Dan Casey and Lee Desmond made US Soccer history this morning as they helped Sacramento Republic beat MLS side Sporting Kansas City in the US Open Cup semi-finals.

The semi-final had been billed as one of the biggest sporting events in Sacramento's history. And the Quails are now the first team from outside the US top flight to reach the final since Charleston Battery in 2008.

They needed penalties to see off Kansas after a goalless 120 minutes at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

Both Casey and Desmond played the full game in searing temperatures in northern California.

In the shoot-out, former United States international Graham Zusi missed and Rodrigo Alvarez scored the decisive spot kick.

Scenes as USL Championship side Sacramento Republic reach the final of the US Open Cup (🇺🇸 FA Cup), defeating MLS side Sporting Kansas City on penalties in the semis #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/C8kCTdL4lv — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 28, 2022

Desmond played for St Patrick's Athletic for six seasons until he joined Sacramento last December. His last game for Pat's was the FAI Cup final win over rivals Bohs.

Former Cork City man Casey has also played for Bohemians and had a spell at Sunderland's underage sides.

The USL Championship side went into the game with a reputation for giant-killing after they knocked LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes out of this year’s edition of the US Open Cup.

Results like this are very rare in the competition, only one team from outside MLS has won the cup since the league was founded in 1993.

That was Rochester New York and they did so by beating Colorado Rapids in the final in 1999.

Sacramento Republic will have an opportunity to finish their fairy-tale run when they face Orlando City in the final in September.