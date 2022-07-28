Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez has confirmed he is returning to the club he make his debut with 17 years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 07:06
James Whelan

Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez has returned to the club he made his debut with 17 years ago.

The 35-year-old striker announced the news on Twitter, a day after he told fans he had reached a pre-agreement with Nacional in Montevideo.

On Wednesday, Suarez said the deal was official and he changed his social media profile to one of himself wearing the white, blue and red of Nacional.

“I am proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional!” Suarez wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support! SEE YOU SOON.”

Nacional also confirmed Suarez’s return to the club where he began his professional career in 2005 but did not disclose the financial details or the length of the contract.

“Happy to have you home!” the team wrote in response to Suarez’s post.

Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

The 35-year-old became a free agent after his two-season contract expired with Atletico Madrid in Spain and had been considering a variety of teams to sign with.

He had been competing in LaLiga since 2014, with a long spell at Barcelona followed by two seasons with Atletico Madrid.

The striker is the Uruguayan national team’s all-time leading scorer, with 68 goals in 132 games.

Luis Suarez warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Old Trafford in March (Martin Rickett/PA)

When Suarez signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Liverpool in 2011, he was the club’s most expensive signing at £22.8million. He went on to win the League Cup in his first full season.

In 2014, he equalled the goalscoring record for a 38-game Premier League season and won his first European Golden Shoe.

That summer he moved to Barcelona in a transfer worth £64.98 million.

More in this section

England v Germany - Arnold Clark Cup - Molineux Stadium England to face old foes Germany in Euro 2022 final – their past meetings
A view of Dalymount Park 16/7/2022 Dalymount designs and delays a further setback for Bohemians 
Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Sold Out: Tallaght set to be rocking as Ireland look to secure World Cup play-off place
SuarezPlace: UK
Alexandra Popp struck twice to send Germany through to their ninth European final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Germany face England in Euro 2022 final after narrow victory against France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up