Shamrock Rovers determined to ace group assignment, says Graham Burke

Graham Burke is convinced his Shamrock Rovers side deserve to achieve the mission of group stage football in Europe and now they must back it up.

Both of their Champions League ties went with form – the seeded Hoops sweeping past Maltese minnows Hibernians before bowing out to the slick Ludogorets.

That they recovered from a 3-0 first-leg pasting to push the Bulgarian champions at Tallaght on Tuesday by reducing the deficit to one goal enlivens them for their next phase of their summer odyssey.

Hurdling the first round guaranteed two shots through Uefa’s sister competitions of qualifying for the group stages.

First up of their two parachutes is the Europa League. Rovers host KF Shkupi in the first leg next Thursday, aware that victory against the North Macedonians will hit their target.

That’s because a play-off not just offers a 50/50 chance of clinching a Europa League group spot but defeat at the juncture tips them into the Conference League equivalent.

Were Stephen Bradley’s side to waste their favourites tag by losing over two legs against Shkupi, a safety net of the Conference League play-off awaits from August 18th.

Progression to either of those last-32 stages spikes the prize-money of the club partly owned by Dermot Desmond beyond €3m for the season.

“It would be disappointing,” admits Ireland international Burke about the pair of opportunities ahead not being grasped.

“I think everyone playing in Europe would want to get in the group stages and this is the ambition of this football club.

"We’re the biggest football club in Ireland and it has aspirations to operate at that level. As we showed against Ludogorets on Tuesday, I think we have the squad to get the job done.”

Having a fully-fit Jack Byrne available is essential. He’s been unable to shake off a calf strain in the last eight weeks, limited to a cameo off the bench in Malta, but Stephen Bradley’s timeline has him back in the fold for next Thursday. Defender Pico Lopes will miss the remainder of the European campaign with a knee injury that requires eight weeks of recovery.

New recruit Simon Power will audition for a part when Rovers face Bangor Celtic in Friday’s FAI Cup second round tie at Tallaght. The winger who earned four U21 caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019 has been loaned out by Norwich City four times before spending the last two seasons at League Two outfit Harrogate Town.